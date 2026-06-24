Popular Packers trade candidate could help solve Browns' lingering roster concern

When the Cleveland Browns reconvene in Berea for the start of training camp on July 28, their offense will be almost unrecognizable from the group that beat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the 2025 regular season.

The offensive line is expected to feature five new starters, and the skill position groups suddenly seem to be overflowing with young talent. The competition for snaps and targets should be fierce, from the fifth and sixth spots on the wide receiver depth chart, to the battle at No. 2 tight end behind Harold Fannin Jr.

If general manager Andrew Berry left one weakness on offense, it was at tight end. While Fannin’s production as a 2025 rookie was undeniable, his season was cut short due to injuries, and he was slowed during Cleveland’s voluntary spring workout program as well.

Green Bay Packers expert Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave may have unveiled a potential trade target for Berry and the Browns in tight end Luke Musgrave, a former second-round pick who has flashed some upside as a pass catcher over his three years in the league.

“For another team, trading away a Day 3 pick and banking on Musgrave's potential is a worthwhile roll of the dice. From Green Bay's perspective, it makes sense to cash in. Musgrave only has a year left on his rookie contract, so the window to make a trade will soon close.”

Luke Musgrave could be a worthwhile trade target for the Browns

If the Packers do end up shopping Musgrave this summer, Cleveland would be a logical partner. Aside from a serious lack of NFL experience in their tight end room, the Browns hold 11 total selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, including seven on Day 3.

Cleveland’s front office is also familiar with the Musgrave family, as Luke’s uncle, Bill Musgrave, served as Kevin Stefanski’s quarterbacks coach with the Browns in 2025 and spent three years in Berea in total.

The Browns curiously never replaced David Njoku’s spot on the depth chart, at least not with a prominent player. They signed Jack Stoll, re-signed Blake Whiteheart, and used a pair of Day 3 selections on Joe Royer (fifth round) and Carsen Ryan (seventh) to fill out the position group. The team is likely hopeful that Royer, who had some productive seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats, will emerge alongside Fannin, but that’s nothing more than a question mark at this point.

Musgrave hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire since the Packers made him the No. 42 overall pick in the 2023 draft — but that could work in Cleveland’s favor. He’s got ideal size at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, and is coming off a season where he averaged a healthy 8.1 yards per target in 2025.

Per Pro Football Focus, Musgrave improved considerably as a pass protector last year, too, ranking eighth overall in the site’s grading metric. While his overall NFL production has been unspectacular — 65 catches for 649 yards and one touchdown in three seasons — he would be Cleveland’s clear No. 2 upon arrival, likely sharing first-team reps with Royer as the rookie gets up to speed.

The argument against a move like this would be that Musgrave’s rookie contract is set to expire, and the Browns could just sign him next March if they feel like he’s a fit. But if the cost ends up being a sixth-round pick or some sort of late-round swap? That would make the compensation easier to justify, as Cleveland would then have a full season to evaluate the player and discuss a potential second contract.

The Browns could probably get by with their current tight end group, as long as Fannin doesn’t miss an extended amount of time with an injury. But head coach Todd Monken’s offenses in Baltimore thrived with two pass-catching threats on the field, and Musgrave’s recent work on obvious passing downs especially makes him well worth a look (if the price is right).