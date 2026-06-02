Browns' updated draft picks after Myles Garrett trade are fueling big dreams

Cleveland Browns fans are feeling all of the feelings. The franchise traded away a living legend in Myles Garrett, and there's a lot that comes with such a monumental move.

Some fans are likely upset and, dare I say, livid, for different reasons. After all, you could argue the Browns wasted a Hall of Fame career. There are others who might approach it from the sensible point of view and assumed it would eventually happen. Now, we must move on, regardless of our stance on the trade.

The reality is, this Browns franchise has long been stuck with one major issue. It doesn't take an investigative reporter to figure that out. The Browns have been desperate for a legitimate franchise quarterback, and they are in the best position to make that happen going forward.

It may have come at the expense of trading a generational defensive player, but picking up the pieces of a fractured organization has been years in the making. Now, it's truly possible.

Updated Browns draft picks after the Myles Garrett trade

After trading Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for stud defensive end Jared Verse and a trio of picks coming in 2027, 2028, and 2029, let's look at the Browns' crop of draft capital in the next three years.

Browns draft picks in 2027

Round 1

Round 1 (via LAR)

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 4 (via NYG)

Round 4 (via SEA)

Round 5

Round 5 (via HOU)

Round 7

Round 7 (via HOU)

The 2027 draft is the big one with Los Angeles' first-round pick coming to Cleveland. Of course, it could wind up being a very late pick unless something unforeseen happens with that Rams team.

Browns draft picks in 2028

Round 1

Round 2

Round 2 (via LAR)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7 (via LAR)

In 2028, the Browns get the Rams' second-rounder, which may or may not be a little higher depending on how the Rams finish in what could be Matthew Stafford's final season.

Browns draft picks in 2029

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (via LAR)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6

Round 7

The third and final pick in the Garrett deal is a Round 3 selection in 2029.

Browns have no excuse but to land a franchise quarterback in 2027

All of this said, Browns fans should be thinking big. Let's look at a realistic scenario for the 2027 NFL Draft, which is absolutely loaded with quarterback talent.

Let's say the Rams win the Super Bowl and end up with the 32nd overall pick in 2027. The Browns finish with a top-5 selection. Let's call it No. 4.

If the Browns wanted to ensure they wind up with the likes of Arch Manning or Dante Moore, for example, they could package both of those picks to move up one or two spots.

If the top three to four teams in draft order are also eyeing a quarterback, and the Browns are desperate, then they have an extra second rounder in 2028 to work with. Easily throwing that into a deal could be the difference between winding up with a franchise quarterback or taking a chance on the No. 3 or No. 4 quarterback in the draft.

Cleveland is set up, better than ever, to go do whatever they want in the 2027 draft. They have the capital. Andrew Berry just needs to take action when it matters.