Browns' Day 3 rookie may be more important to Todd Monken’s offense than expected

The 2026 NFL season can't start soon enough for the Cleveland Browns. There's plenty of hype and hope surrounding this year's rookie class, and while some may need more time to make an impact, the early returns have been encouraging.

Unfortunately, not all rookies get a chance to showcase their skills. Undrafted free agents and Day 3 selections have to make the most of every opportunity, and tight end Carsen Ryan is well aware of that.

The rookie out of BYU — who could also see snaps out of the backfield as a fullback — knows he has to make a name for himself. He reportedly made a strong first impression with his work ethic throughout rookie minicamp.

"I'm definitely going to do a lot of fullback stuff, H-back, some Y tight end (or in-line). But just really trying to find my spot on the field through that, and through special teams as well," Ryan told reporters during minicamp. He later added: "I was a late draft pick, so I got to go out, I got to figure out what I need to do. First one in, last one out. I'm doing more than other people will and just kind of mentally get the playbook down."

Interesting nugget from Browns rookie Carsen Ryan:



He says he’ll be doing “a lot of fullback stuff, like H-back” in Todd Monken’s offense.



That role has been missing in Cleveland’s offense for years. 🎥#Browns #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/a1sXDYjVVj — Dirty Dawg (@DirtyDawgCLE) May 8, 2026

Carsen Ryan’s fullback versatility could quietly become valuable in Todd Monken’s offense

The Browns also took another tight end, Joe Royer, in the fifth round, so they might have to cut ties with a veteran like Jack Stoll or Blake Whiteheart to keep Ryan on the roster.

While he flew mostly under the radar in college, Ryan's advanced numbers weren't half bad. He averaged 13.5 yards per reception, with 6.9 of those yards coming after the catch, turning nothing into something and logging a first down or a touchdown on 31 of his 45 receptions last season.

More importantly, his willingness to block may not only get him a roster spot — it might even get him on the field more often than Royer, who's not known for being a physical blocker. Pro Football Focus gave Ryan a run-blocking grade of 75.3 last season. His ability to create gaps for Quinshon Judkins will come in handy for Todd Monken's offense.

There are no guarantees for Day 3 selections, especially those joining a team with a logjam at their position. Still, Ryan is controlling what he can control, putting in the work, and doing more than what's being asked of him. That's a recipe for success.