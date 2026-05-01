Browns’ late-round pick could be one of the biggest sleepers in this draft

The Cleveland Browns had a mostly flawless performance in the 2026 NFL Draft. Perhaps the only true question mark was their decision to double-dip at the tight end position on Day 3 with Cincinnati's Joe Royer (fifth round) and BYU's Carsen Ryan (seventh round).

Either the Browns weren't completely sold on Royer, or they thought the value was just too good to pass up at pick No. 170 overall. Whatever the case, the more we dig deeper into the numbers, the more intriguing Ryan at pick No. 248 becomes.

The fourth-year senior brings a well-rounded skill set to Todd Monken's TE-friendly offense, so he might carve out a role sooner than fans might think.

Carsen Ryan could be a sneaky contributor for the Browns this year

While not the most proficient pass catcher in his previous stops at UCLA and Utah, Ryan often made the most of the limited chances he got as a receiver. He took a big leap in his final collegiate year, finishing third on the Cougars in targets (46) while posting a career-best 620 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Given that he didn't get an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, Ryan flew mostly under the radar throughout the pre-draft process. But standing at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, he has ideal size for a prototypical NFL tight end.

Ryan is a willing blocker, especially in-line, and he's not afraid to put his body on the line to create running lanes. Pro Football Focus gave him a run-blocking grade of at least 73.1 in all but one of his years in college, including a 75.3 in his lone season at BYU.

As a pass catcher, Ryan may have been one of the most underrated tight ends in this class. He averaged 13.5 yards per catch, with 6.9 of those yards coming after the reception. While not explosive, he's twitchy and can find gaps in the defense to keep the chains in motion. His 2.04 yards per route run is impressive for a player who didn't always benefit from receiver-friendly quarterback play.

Ryan has arguably the most important trait of any pass catcher: sure hands. Per PFF, he had just two drops in his final season and four overall. That type of ball security helps players in his position have long and successful careers. On the downside, he struggled in traffic and failed to make an impact in contested catch situations, hauling in just 31.3 percent of contested catches in his four years in college.

Ryan is elusive and a chain-mover. Notably, 31 of his 45 receptions were either for a first down or a touchdown. He was elite between the numbers, especially on intermediate routes, averaging 5.82 yards per route run and 13.5 yards per catch in that portion of the field.

As a seventh-rounder, Ryan might not even make the roster. However, he has an intriguing skill set, and he used to play with Spencer Fano in Utah. That type of familiarity could make things easier for him as an in-line blocker and help secure his spot. Seventh-round picks are mostly gambles, but this looks like a potentially winning lottery ticket.