Grading every Browns pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, from Spencer Fano to Taylen Green

The Cleveland Browns had arguably the best rookie class in 2025. And against all odds, general manager Andrew Berry struck gold once again with most of his selections.

The Browns left the three-day event with 10 new draft picks for new head coach Todd Monken. As expected, they invested heavily in their offense, with all but two of their selections on that side of the field.

This team desperately needed a major turnaround to put some points on the scoreboard, and the front office took it to heart.

Now that the draft is in the rearview mirror, let's bring out the big red marker and grade each pick.

The Browns aced the 2026 NFL Draft

Round 1

9. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah: A

Earlier in the draft process, Spencer Fano was the consensus No. 1 offensive lineman. He reclaimed that spot after some injury concerns emerged with Francis Mauigoa, but he was the Browns' guy all along. They felt comfortable taking him at No. 6, so adding more draft capital and still getting him three picks later in a trade with the Chiefs was a master move.

The only reason this isn't an A+ pick is that there are some legitimate concerns about whether Fano will be a guard or a tackle. That said, that might be too nitpicky, and it might be better to focus on what he is instead of what he isn't. He's an outstanding blocker, not to mention a versatile lineman who excels in the open field.

24. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M: B+

The Browns closed up shop in Day 1 by taking KC Concepcion out of Texas A&M. He wasn't the highest-ranked wide receiver available at that spot, and major concerns emerged about his drops and whether he'd be limited to a slot role in the pros.

Still, Concepcion is perhaps the most electric playmaker in this class. He's the best at piling up yards after the catch and turning a five-yard gain into a 40-yard explosion. He excels at creating separation and will benefit from less erratic quarterback play in the NFL.

Round 2

39. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington: A

Watching Denzel Boston fall to No. 39 was a bit of a shocker. The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to get him, and instead they went with Ole Miss' De'Zhaun Stribling, a projected third-round pick. That helped the consensus WR4 fall right into Andrew Berry's lap with the Browns' third pick of the event.

Boston is the most physical and strongest pass catcher in this class. Though built like a typical "X" receiver, he also lined up in the slot and off the line of scrimmage at times. He's a perennial red zone threat, with 14 of his 20 touchdown receptions coming in the final stretch of the field. The Browns needed a ball-winner and a possession receiver, and Boston gives them both.

58. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo: B+

Sometimes, things are just too good to be true. Are there some injury concerns with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren? Was there a red flag in his medicals that wasn't disclosed to the public? Otherwise, it's impossible to fathom how a projected late first-rounder was still up for grabs at No. 58 overall, and props to the Browns for moving up the board to get him.

McNeil-Warren is an absolute stud at the safety position. He can line up at linebacker, big nickel, or both safety spots, and he's going to punish guys in the open field with his physicality. He's also a true ballhawk, and the only reason this isn't an A+ of a pick is that there just has to be something we still don't know about him.

Round 3

86. Austin Barber, OT, Florida: B-

The Austin Barber pick was a bit of a shocker, and not only because the Browns had already added Fano to the offensive line here. They kept their interest in him close to the vest, and not many insiders thought he was on their radar. He's a developmental pick, but the upside is clearly there.

Barber might be the most underrated lineman in the class. He's experienced and durable, and the fact that he might be better suited to play guard isn't a bad thing for a third-rounder. Unlike Fano, he can afford to take his time developing, and he gives the team much-needed depth and versatility.

Round 5

146. Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama: C

Taking a center here was a great move. Luke Wypler might be the starter, but getting more depth will probably allow the Browns to move Elgton Jenkins to his usual left guard position, where he's fared much better. For that alone, taking the best center on the board was a solid move.

Other than that, Brailsford comes with some question marks. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 289 pounds, he's the ultimate tweener. He's never going to be a physical presence up front, and he struggled with penalties. That said, he's athletic, light on his feet, and started for two years at Alabama, so he might be an above-average rotational piece.

149. Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama: B-

Justin Jefferson isn't going to be Carson Schwesinger. In fact, he might be limited to a special teams role early on, given that he's still a work in progress after starting for just one year for the Crimson Tide and turning pro. That said, he has strong close-up speed and great eye-hand coordination to disrupt passes in coverage.

The Browns had a somewhat minor need for another linebacker after getting Quincy Williams, but they have enough depth to be patient with their undersized rookie. This pick was more out of necessity than fit or talent, but he could be a solid addition to the special teams core.

170. Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati: C

The Browns missed their window to get one of the best tight ends in this class, so they essentially had to settle for a project. Joe Royer broke Travis Kelce's single-season reception record for the Cincinnati Bearcats, and his athleticism and pass-catching skills could help him get a role right out of the gate.

That said, he's not a strong blocker. He played in-line and in the slot and was at his best between the numbers, but he's likely just a rotational piece for when Harold Fannin Jr. takes a breather. Todd Monken knows how to make the most of his athletic, pass-catching tight ends, though, so the potential's definitely there.

Round 6

182. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas: B

After making eight picks and with no evident needs to address, the Browns swung for the fences with the ultimate developmental quarterback. Taylen Green struggled with accuracy, consistency, and turnovers, and adding another quarterback to the mix will only add more fuel to an already nagging conversation, which is why this pick wasn't a straight A.

Those things aside, the Browns took the most athletic and best scrambling quarterback in the class. Green can turn the corner and extend plays with his legs in no time, and he can effortlessly sling the football 50-plus yards down the field while throwing flat-footed. He's a risk worth taking, knowing that there's no downside to having him around and learning from Todd Monken.

Round 7

248. Carsen Ryan, TE, BYU: C-

The Browns clearly didn't think there was too much value here. They could've just traded out or gone with the best player available; instead, they double-dipped at tight end, which was a bit odd. Carsen Ryan is a solid but unimpressive pass-catching Y tight end who could have a long career in the league because he does the little things well; he's a willing blocker who can catch. He may not be a star, though.

This grade isn't related to Ryan as a player or his potential, but to the pick's value — or lack thereof. Unless this means that Jack Stoll or Blake Whiteheart will be shown the door, this may have essentially been wasted selection.

The future is bright for the Browns

All in all, the Browns didn't make any glaring mistakes in this draft, at least on paper. They maximized the value of most of their assets, moved up and down the board almost at will, and added even more capital to their 2027 war chest.

Of course, this could all age like milk left out of the fridge, and these guys still need to put in the work, stay healthy, and live up to their draft stock. This class wasn't that deep, and chances are some of these rookies may not play meaningful roles next season.

Whatever the case, it's the dawn of a new day in Cleveland, and even though there are still major questions at quarterback and with a first-time head coach, the fan base finally has more than enough reasons to look forward to the start of the season.