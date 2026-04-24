Browns' Spencer Fano pick could hinge on being 'better suited at guard'

The Cleveland Browns' offensive line is finally complete, at least on paper. In need of a left tackle, they used the No. 9 overall pick on Utah's Spencer Fano, who spent the past two years playing on the right side of the offensive line.

Even after trading down three spots with the Kansas City Chiefs, Browns general manager Andrew Berry got the first offensive tackle off the board, so he didn't settle. Cleveland was reportedly targeting Fano with their original pick at No. 6, and Berry managed to add two extra 2026 draft picks and still get his guy.

While there were some pre-draft concerns about Fano's overall size and arm length, that may not necessarily be a problem. As pointed out by FanSided's Mike Luciano, that could actually be a good thing for this team.

"Fano has some questions surrounding his ability to play tackle in the pros, as some think he's better suited at guard," Luciano wrote. "No matter where he plays, Fano is going to give whomever drafts him a premium athlete with some of the best pass protection tape you'll see in this draft. Teams that like to get linemen on the move in the running game will love Fano, as his mobility shines when compared to some of the other top tackles in this class."

Spencer Fano’s upside could outweigh questions about his position

The Browns got their offseason going in March by trading for tackle Tytus Howard and signing guards Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins. What they have in common is that they can all play multiple positions and on both sides of the line. That gives Browns offensive line coach George Warhop plenty of combinations to work with.

Of course, the Browns' need for a left tackle was perhaps the most obvious entering the draft. Dawand Jones looks to be getting healthy, but he's had three season-ending injuries in as many years in the league. Even if he opens Week 1 as Cleveland's starting left tackle, Jones is difficult to trust as a long-term solution.

Fano's best trait is his ability to block at the second level of the defense, and that's perfect for Todd Monken's wide-zone runs. Whether he plays inside or outside, he's going to excel at creating running gaps for Quinshon Judkins, and that alone should be a massive upgrade over last season.

He also has impressive footwork. While he's not the biggest prospect for the position at 6-foot-6 and 311 pounds, he makes up for that with impressive athleticism and a high football IQ. He doesn't get out of position easily, and he's got great hands.

In an ideal scenario, Fano will not only be able to hold his own at tackle in the pros, but he'll be the team's starting left tackle, with Howard on the right side of the line. However, Fano's positional versatility will help him stay on the field.

At worst, he's a Pro Bowl-caliber guard or even center. At best, he's the Browns' offensive line anchor for the next decade-plus. Regardless of where he plays, he'll push every other starter to stay on point, knowing that he's the ultimate wild card and can essentially fill in for any of them.