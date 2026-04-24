Spencer Fano could already be changing the Browns O-line pecking order

The Cleveland Browns spent big bucks early in free agency to fix the offensive line. However, GM Andrew Berry had one clear vision for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft — finding his left tackle for the future.

That’s why, instead of overspending for a veteran like Taylor Decker, he patiently waited, and it’s about to pay off. Taking Spencer Fano with the 9th pick may not be the sexiest decision, but it could definitely be the right one.

Assessing any of the current quarterbacks behind last year’s offensive line would be futile and unfair. Now, with a true blindside protector and a revamped unit, whoever wins the Browns' quarterback battle this summer won’t have any more room for excuses.

Moreover, selecting a lineman who, on paper, could play all five spots along the offensive line should elevate the Browns' level of competition.

Spencer Fano’s flexibility could shake up the Browns O-line battle

Berry has clearly favored versatility with the additions he made to the offensive line. All of the players he added to the team have extensive experience at multiple positions, so it might be too early to make a final projection of the starting offensive line.

That said, this addition certainly gives new O-line coach George Warhop better options to field the five best guys at all times, and their positional versatility should allow the team to patch things up in case of an injury. This sends the right message to everyone in that unit, as Fano could take anyone's spot, even if he was technically drafted to play tackle.

Of course, like all prospects, Fano comes with some positional concerns, and the Browns might still have to go after another tackle at some point in the draft. That said, he’s also the best second-level blocker in this class, and that should come in handy for Todd Monken as he looks to install a new offense in Berea.

One thing has remained true in the NFL over the years: You need to dominate in the trenches to win, and the Browns just added an enforcer to keep their quarterback out of harm’s way.

They might still take things slowly with him and roll with Dawand Jones as the starting left tackle at first. That said, it shouldn’t be long before Fano is out there blocking and moving people out of the way, regardless of where he lines up or whether he winds up taking someone else's spot. Everybody will have to be on their toes, and that's never a bad thing.