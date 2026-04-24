Browns get much-needed offensive line help, selecting Spencer Fano with 9th pick

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft with the sixth-overall pick, but they struck a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to trade back to No. 9. With that ninth-overall pick, the Browns selected offensive lineman Spencer Fano.

Cleveland was expected to select either a wide receiver or tackle with their first pick in the draft, and after the trade, and watching two receivers come off the board, the Browns drafted the first offensive lineman of the 2026 Draft. While Cleveland’s biggest need on the offensive line is currently the left tackle position, Fano is a lineman with experience at left tackle, but he’s considered a versatile lineman who can play all across the line.

That’s great news for a Browns team that has completely rebuilt their offensive line this offseason, after having one of the worst units in the league last season. Fano will now join the party in Cleveland as the unit tries to get things turned around.

our No. 9 pick was hyped up!



NFL Draft on NFLN, ABC & ESPN, April 23-25 pic.twitter.com/ftKiwBAotl — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 24, 2026

Browns add versatile lineman Spencer Fano with ninth-overall pick

Fano played three seasons at Utah, appearing in 37 games during his career. He started 35 of those games, and in those starts, the lineman was mostly at right tackle, starting 24 games there, but he also started 11 at left tackle. That ability to play on both sides of the line certainly had to appeal to Cleveland.

At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Fano ran a 4.91 40-yard dash, showcasing that he has the size and athleticism to thrive in the league. At the Scouting Combine, the young lineman also had reps at center, showing that he’s truly willing to play any of the five positions on the offensive line.

That will be beneficial in Cleveland, as the theme of their rebuilt offensive line is versatility. Veteran lineman Elgton Jenkins, who was signed in free agency, has experience all across the line, and Tytus Howard, acquired via trade, can also play both tackle spots. With guards Zion Johnson and Teven Jenkins also capable of playing on both sides, the Browns now have an intriguing group of interchangeable pieces.

Cleveland just has to find the best combination and hope that the group will significantly improve from last season. If that happens, the Browns should have a much better offense.