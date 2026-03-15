Elgton Jenkins didn’t rule out solving the Browns’ biggest offensive line question

The Cleveland Browns knew they needed to aggressively rebuild their offensive line this offseason, and they did just that to start free agency. The Browns traded for right tackle Tytus Howard, signed guard Zion Johnson, and also signed center Elgton Jenkins, who also has experience at guard.

Jenkins spoke with media members on Friday, and he let it be known that he’s ready to put his versatility and experience to use any way the Browns see fit. That includes lining up at guard and center, but it also includes left tackle, which the veteran was asked about possibly playing.

While he emphasized that his current focus was on getting healthy and getting reps at whatever position Cleveland wants him at, he says that he has an open mind, and believes he can be a quality player at any position on the line.

Elgton Jenkins is open to playing anywhere on the offensive line with Browns

Drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Green Bay Packers, moving around the line is exactly what Jenkins did in his seven years with the Packers. He’s played games at center, both tackle spots, and left guard. He has also done a good job at all of the positions, making the All-Rookie team in 2019, and two Pro Bowls (2020 and 2022). He now brings his versatility and talent to a Browns team that desperately needs both.

Cleveland essentially had to rebuild its entire offensive line this offseason, and while the team has new pieces, it remains unclear how they will line up. As Jenkins pointed out on Friday, it’s good to have a group of guys who can thrive at different positions. While he emphasized the importance of avoiding a musical chairs-like scenario, he says having guys who can fill in, without the line missing a step, is valuable.

Jenkins will be one of those guys, and so will Zion Johnson, who talked about his ability to play both guard spots. It’ll be interesting to see how the Browns finish putting together the rest of the room, and what combination of veterans and rookies they’re going to settle on. While having versatile guys is great, the hope is that Cleveland can put together a strong unit that doesn’t need to undergo any change throughout the year.