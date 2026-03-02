Browns' Tytus Howard trade may immediately change their NFL Draft plans

The Cleveland Browns had perhaps the worst offensive line in the NFL last season, and they wasted no time in trying to find a replacement by trading for Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard. All it cost to acquire a proven starter like Howard was a fifth-round pick.

Not only did they make a big move to acquire someone who would have been their best lineman last season, but Andrew Berry locked him up for the long haul by signing him to a three-year, $63 million contract extension that pays him like one of the top right tackles in all of football.

Howard has started 93 games over the last seven seasons in Houston, and the Alabama State alum graded out as one of the 20 best pass-blocking tackles in the NFL last season. Not only does this trade give the Browns a starting right tackle for years to come, but it may also impact their plans in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While the Browns are commonly projected to select an offensive tackle with the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding Howard amid a draft class dominated by right tackles could lead to this pick being used elsewhere.

Browns trading for Tytus Howard may change 2026 NFL Draft plans

Both Miami's Francis Mauigoa and Utah's Spencer Fano were right tackles in college. Picking them at No. 6 overall would mean they would likely either kick inside to guard (which may not be the best use of a premium pick) or switch to the left side.

The top left tackles in this draft, like Fano's Utes teammate Caleb Lomu or Georgia's Monroe Freeling, may be a bit too low on the big board to pick at No. 6 overall. If the Browns have their eyes on Ty Simpson later in the draft, Cleveland may use that top pick on a star wide receiver.

Any one of the big three receivers in Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, and USC's Makai Lemon could be in play. A second-round left tackle target may include names like Clemson's Blake Miller or Northwestern's Caleb Tiernan.

Howard is going to be the type of no-nonsense veteran who immediately plugs one of the biggest holes on the roster, so much so that bringing him in might make it tough for Cleveland to use their top pick on someone who may not be a starter at their college position.