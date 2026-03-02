Browns 4-round mock draft loads up on the trenches (and nothing else)

Todd Monken sat down with NFL insider Ian Rapoport at the NFL Scouting Combine last week and delivered the soundbite fans had been suspecting for weeks.

What will the Cleveland Browns’ main focus be this offseason? “Gotta build it up front," the coach told Rapoport. "That’s it. I mean, it starts up front. It starts in the trenches on both sides of the ball.”

That messaging hardly comes as a surprise, as the Browns could be breaking in four new Week 1 starters (at least) along their offensive line in 2026. Their D-line is strong but not bulletproof, with the 34-year-old Shelby Harris scheduled to hit free agency, and Maliek Collins, soon to be 31, coming off a season-ending quad injury.

Adding new starters for the O-line figures to be the top priority for Cleveland, but there’s been some pre-draft buzz around the Browns taking advantage of a deep pass rusher class in the early rounds. They could also use an upgrade over Jerry Jeudy at wide receiver, a new running mate for tight end Harold Fannin Jr., and a depth replacement for running back Jerome Ford.

FanSided’s Lou Scataglia had Cleveland going big in his latest 2026 mock draft for NFL Spin Zone — as in ignoring the skill positions altogether in Rounds 1 through 4.

Cleveland doubles down on offensive line and pass rush in bold 4-round projection

Scataglia’s four-round mock included some massive trades, but he projected chalk for the Browns at No. 6 overall: Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. Cleveland could have an immediate need on the right side if veteran Jack Conklin leaves as a free agent, and Fano was one of college football’s best in 2025, helping to anchor one of the nation’s top rushing attacks.

From there, this mock took Browns fans on a unique and wild ride.

With their second first-round pick, No. 24 overall via the Jacksonville Jaguars, Scataglia had the Browns pivoting to Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Ahkeem Mesidor. Most notably, he had Cleveland passing on scouting combine stud Monroe Freeling, Georgia’s starting left tackle since midway through the 2024 season.

While some would view the Browns using a high draft pick on a defender in this draft as reckless, adding edge depth makes a lot of sense. The cupboard’s bare behind starters Myles Garrett and Alex Wright, and while he’s not expected to be moved anytime soon, Garrett’s just a year removed from publicly requesting a trade.

More surprising would be back-to-back defensive selections at pick Nos. 24 and 39, but Scataglia dared to go there, mocking Missouri edge Zion Young to Cleveland with the seventh pick of the second round.

“Zion Young has the tools and traits to be an every-down pass-rusher in the NFL, so this is another wise pick for the Browns, who already added to the rush earlier with Mesidor," Scataglia wrote. "As we have said, it's never a bad idea to build on a strength. Cleveland could win games because of their defense in 2026.”

In Rounds 3 and 4, it was time to flip back to the offensive line. In this mock, the Browns had some intriguing options at pick No. 70 overall in Northwestern left tackle Caleb Tiernan, Iowa right tackle Gennings Dunker (also known as the most interesting prospect in this year's draft), and Georgia Tech right guard Keylan Rutledge. Scataglia went with Tiernan, who Pro Football Focus rated as its 13th-best pass-blocking tackle in the country in 2025.

The Browns added more O-line depth in Round 4, at pick No. 107, in Duke’s Brian Parker II. He was the Blue Devils’ starting right tackle this past season, but he’s expected to play on the interior at the NFL level, at either guard or center.

The final tally for Cleveland? Two tackles, two edge rushers, and an interior offensive line prospect who could double as a swing tackle. It would be more fun to splurge on Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate early, or make a move for Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. But Monken wants to run the football on offense, and Andrew Berry has lineage to Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman, who’s made building a roster from the trenches out an art form.

Browns fans would probably love to see more balance between linemen and skill position talent when we do this thing for real in late April. But the flavor of this mock has the Monken-Berry regime written all over it.