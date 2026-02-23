Caleb Lomu’s surprising slide could reshape Browns’ 2026 draft plans

Mock draft season has officially arrived with the start of this week’s NFL Scouting Combine, but the expectation for the Cleveland Browns and their pair of 2026 first-round picks has already become painfully obvious.

The experts believe the Browns will address their two biggest needs — offensive line and wide receiver — on Day 1 of the draft. The vast majority have them eyeing an offensive tackle with the sixth overall pick, and then taking a wideout at No. 24 overall, the pick the Browns stole from the Jacksonville Jaguars in last year's blockbuster Travis Hunter trade. Others have those two outcomes flipped, with a wide receiver at No. 6, followed by a tackle or guard later.

That’s why Cody Williams’ latest three-round mock for FanSided was a bit refreshing.

For the Browns, Williams went with the masses early. Miami right tackle Francis Mauigoa feels like one of the few slam-dunk selections possible with the sixth overall pick, and in this mock, he fell to Cleveland after the New York Giants went with Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 5.

“Miami's behemoth has the overpowering frame you want, but moves extremely well with his feet and hands for a guy his size,” Williams wrote. “He has consistent Pro Bowl potential that the Browns need in the trenches.”

It’s the Browns' next pick, at No. 24 overall, where things start to get interesting.

Browns could land a Day 1 steal if Caleb Lomu slides to pick No. 24

There hasn’t been a ton of pre-combine debate on the top two offensive tackles in this draft class. That would be Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano. Neither of those guys profile as a future difference-maker on the left side, which makes this whole 2026 position group feel like a crapshoot.

Both Mauigoa and Fano played on the right side in college. The consensus top left tackle would probably be Fano’s linemate with the Utes, Caleb Lomu, who some believe could generate serious interest from the Browns either at No. 6 overall or in trade-back scenarios.

Williams added an intriguing twist to this mock with Lomu sliding all the way back to Cleveland's spot at No. 24. In that scenario, he has GM Andrew Berry passing on some intriguing options like Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in favor of snagging Lomu at an immense value.

“Remember what I said about the Browns offensive line already? It's still true, and Cleveland is going to double up on tackles in this mock draft,” Williams wrote. “Caleb Lomu was on the left side while Fano was on the right at Utah, and while Fano is the better NFL prospect, Lomu is still quite good. He's ready to take on the NFL as a pass-blocker already and has the length and explosive hands to be there soon in the run game as well. He's another piece that the Browns can build this offense around.”

While it’s hard to argue with the Mauigoa selection earlier in the draft, Lomu might make even more sense. The Browns need an anchor on the left side, and unless they’re attacking that spot in free agency, which can be a slippery slope, coming away with an accomplished blindside protector in the draft feels like a must.

Cleveland does have an internal option at right tackle in Dawand Jones, who’s spent time on both sides of the line during an injury-riddled start to his pro career. The Browns could have a tough decision to make at No. 6 overall, especially if tantalizing talents like Tate or safety Caleb Downs remain on the board.

Finding a way to exit Day 1 with either Lomu or Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor as a seasoned left tackle prospect could set the tone for the Browns’ entire 2026 draft.