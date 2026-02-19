Browns may have no choice but to overpay for O-line help

The Cleveland Browns will have four of their five starting offensive linemen enter free agency this offseason. A decision on Joel Bitonio's future just got pushed back to March 10, and the likes of Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic, and Wyatt Teller can (and likely will) sign elsewhere.

That puts GM Andrew Berry in a tough spot. While the team will likely use at least one of its first-round picks on a tackle, and will probably add more depth later in the 2026 NFL Draft, it might not be enough.

The Browns could have to engage in a bidding war with other teams for players whose position makes them go at a premium cost. As NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia explained, teams will overpay for two free agent offensive linemen, and the Browns happen to need both of them.

Browns could be forced into costly offensive line bidding war

Scataglia talked about how teams will be under a lot of pressure to pay Rasheed Walker and Ed Ingram more money than they're worth. That's a valid point, but that shouldn't deter the Browns from making a run at them.

"The main reason why someone like Rasheed Walker could be a bit overpaid this offseason is due to the position he plays," Scataglia wrote. "Ingram, at the end of the day, is nothing more than an average player, but some team is going to buy into his 2025 tape and sign him to a shockingly lucrative deal in free agency."

Spotrac gives Walker a projected market value of $20.3 million per season. That's standard for a left tackle, and with Robinson ranking among the worst blindside protectors in the league, the Browns may not have a choice.

Unless they manage to draft Utah's Spencer Fano at No. 6, which might not be possible, they will have to spend big bucks on a guy like Walker. Dawand Jones showed signs of promise, but his young career has been plagued by injuries.

The Browns might be able to get Wyatt Teller back, but Ingram would actually be an upgrade at a reasonable price. Spotrac projects his market value at $13.0 million, which sounds like a bargain for PFF's No. 18 offensive guard of last season.

The Browns will still have to find their quarterback of the future, but fixing the offensive line will be their clearest path back to the playoffs.