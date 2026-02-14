This 2026 mock draft fixes two Browns problems they’ve ignored for too long

The Cleveland Browns had the best rookie class in the entire league this season. That didn't help their case as much as they'd hoped, but it may have given GM Andrew Berry more time in charge of the team.

Now, Berry will be under a lot of pressure to get it together again in 2026. The Browns will have 10 total draft picks, including two in the first round and five in the first four rounds. The table is set, and they can't afford to drop the ball.

Considering that, NFL Draft analyst Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic believes they will address their two main needs with their first two selections, landing an offensive tackle at No. 6 and a wide receiver at No. 24.

This Browns draft combo could fix two massive problems at once

In this near-perfect scenario, Baumgardner has the Browns taking Miami OT Francis Mauigoa with their first pick, and then USC star WR Makai Lemon later on Day 1, with the pick they got from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mauioga is, along with Spencer Fano, one of two potentially generational players at offensive tackle. The Browns desperately need someone to protect the quarterback's blindside, with Cam Robinson set to test free agency and Dawand Jones constantly getting hurt.

He could also slide to the other side of the line if needed. Jack Conklin is also injury-prone, and the Browns might target their left tackle in free agency or with a trade; although, that possibility seems less likely at this point.

He's a powerful athlete with a great ability to recover and move laterally, and he's got elite use of his hands to gain and establish position against physical pass rushers. He could be a contributor from day one.

As for Lemon, he's the type of playmaker who can be a perennial big-play threat in a vertical passing game like Todd Monken's. He has a similar body type to Zay Flowers, and he's elite at piling up yards after the catch.

The Browns desperately need someone to be their primary pass catcher. Rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. can also draw a big workload, but with Jerry Jeudy failing to step up as their WR1, Lemon could slide into that role right away.

Lemon's crisp route-running keeps defensive backs guessing and on their toes, especially in the middle of the field. He looks like a tailor-made player for Todd Monken's offense, regardless of who's at quarterback.

Of course, the Browns' quarterback position and struggles will always be the primary talking point, and rightly so. Then again, all quarterbacks need pass protection and weapons, and the Browns can't afford to leave this draft without addressing both of those issues.