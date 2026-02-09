3 draft prospects officially off the table with Browns hire of Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns are officially into the Todd Monken era. The former Baltimore Ravens head coach shockingly won the race to become the 19th head coach in franchise history, and he didn't need much time to bolster his coaching staff with former assistants.

Coach Monken offered an emotional introductory press conference. He talked about his journey as a first-time head coach at 59 years old and how much he cherished that opportunity. Everybody could tell this meant more to him, and he's going to pour his heart and soul into this team.

That's why, even though GM Andrew Berry still has the final say, he's probably going to be extremely involved in his first draft class. He needs to rebuild this offense and shape it according to his vision, and that may mean taking fewer risks. With that in mind, we'll talk about three prospects who may now be off the table for the Browns.

3 prospects Browns will probably pass on because of Todd Monken

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson has been a potential Browns target for most of the season now. His talent is undeniable, and his big-play ability would probably fit Todd Monken's offense like a glove. Then again, his injury concerns are way too big to ignore, and it's become painfully evident that Monken won't have any margin for error.

The Browns may still get a wide receiver in the first round, maybe even as high as No. 6. But if they're going to roll the dice on anyone, it might as well be in Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon, who may not have the same sky-high ceiling as Tyson but have proven to be durable in college. There's just too much at stake to swing for the fences here.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Likewise, Todd Monken may not want to have anything to do with Kadyn Proctor. Offensive linemen from Alabama don't have the best track record of success, and there are legitimate reasons to be concerned about this particular player. He's physically imposing, but he may be better suited to play guard than tackle in the pros.

Granted, the Browns need help at both positions, but can they afford to wait and develop him? More than that, Monken has some ties to his former players, both from Baltimore and Georgia, and he will probably pull some strings to fix the offensive line in free agency. The Browns will most likely still take a lineman in the first round, just not Proctor.

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

This quarterback class is one of the most underwhelming in recent history, but the Browns could still need some help at the position. Some speculated they could roll the dice on someone like Ty Simpson, but he's not even close to Todd Monken's ideal quarterback. He's not athletic, and his ability to extend plays is rather limited.

Simpson doesn't have that much experience, and he struggles under pressure. Monken has turned pocket passers into gunslingers, but again, Simpson is far from a slam dunk. If anything, he would probably rather wait for another round and reunite with Carson Beck, who's already familiar with his system from their days at Georgia.