Todd Monken’s description of his ideal quarterback sounds a lot like Shedeur Sanders

During Todd Monken’s introductory press conference as the Cleveland Browns’ head coach, he was immediately asked about the team’s quarterback position. Monken was specifically asked if Shedeur Sanders is the team’s QB1 heading into the offseason. Of course, he said decisions like that are still to be determined — a response that Sanders agreed with when asked about his coach’s comment.

While Monken didn’t commit to the young quarterback as the starter, he did say something else during Tuesday’s press conference that had to be music to Sanders’ ears. The head coach was asked what traits are necessary for a successful quarterback to have, and he answered by focusing on personality traits.

Monken said, “Who’s going to lead this team? Who has the 'it' factor? Who has those characteristics that the team wants to follow, and believes in them, because the ball’s in their hands every down.”

He ended his spiel by pointing out that most games come down to two-minute and four-minute situations, so a successful quarterback needs to be able to execute in those moments. While Monken didn’t name Sanders in this answer, those are many of the characteristics commonly ascribed to the quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders has a lot of the personality traits that Todd Monken wants in a quarterback

Everyone can admit that Sanders has an "it" factor; regardless of his performances or actions, people are always locked in to his every move and ready to feverishly debate about him. Additionally, people gravitate to the young quarterback. From his fellow rookies to veterans in the locker room, multiple Browns players have talked about how much they enjoy his company and playing alongside him.

Then there’s delivering in the clutch: something that has been Sanders’ calling card throughout his football career. Even in his short time as an NFL player, the young quarterback has already shown multiple times that he comes alive late in games, in the decisive moments. From the game against the Tennessee Titans when he engineered two late touchdown drives, giving the Browns a chance to win, to the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, when Sanders was able to put one of his dullest performances behind him to lead a game-winning drive.

Based on who the young quarterback has been, and the head coach’s comments, Sanders has the personality that Todd Monken wants in a quarterback, and time will tell if he has everything else.