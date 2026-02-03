Browns vet shuts down Shedeur Sanders narratives with locker room truth

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked about athletes in sports, but the discussions are typically had by people who don’t know him. That results in a lot of narratives being created about the quarterback, and a picture of him being painted that may not reflect who he actually is.

Fortunately, one of Sanders’ teammates recently spoke about him, and gave the world an idea of how the young quarterback is viewed in the locker room. Browns veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris appeared on a recent episode of Wake Up Barstool, and he explained that the locker room absolutely loves Sanders.

.@ShelbyHarris93 has nothing but great things to say about Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/XURkJilqia — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) January 30, 2026

Shelby Harris says Browns locker room loves Shedeur Sanders

Harris, who has been in Cleveland the last three seasons, said the team loves that Sanders carries himself as one of the guys. The veteran defender explained that the quarterback is always in the mix, talking with everyone. That’s why Harris thinks all the negative reports about Sanders’ character are trash. He knows who the quarterback really is, so he’s going to always stand up and defend him.

The Browns don’t just like Sanders as a person, they like him as a player, as well, and Harris explained that. The 34-year-old defensive tackle praised the rookie quarterback for being prepared for every moment he faced. He went on to detail that the defense loved playing with Sanders as the starter, because of his willingness to take shots and make big plays. Harris said that was different from the dink-and-dunk style Cleveland had grown accustomed to, and beleives it bodes well for Sanders’ future in the NFL.

The rookie still has plenty of work to do, but he has the support of his teammates, and seemingly his new head coach Todd Monken. Sanders started seven games as a rookie, appearing in eight total. In that action, he completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also added 169 rushing yards and an additional touchdown on the ground, and Cleveland went 3-4 in his starts.

Sanders had the opportunity to go to the Pro Bowl, where his learning continued. As he enters Year 2 in the the league, he’ll have the opportunity to really establish himself as the franchise quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.