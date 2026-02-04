Shedeur Sanders delivers perfect response to Todd Monken’s comment on Browns QB job

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns had a press conference to introduce Todd Monken as the team’s head coach, and it didn’t take long for him to get a question about the team’s quarterback position.

In fact, the very first question he was asked was, “Will you head into this offseason with Shedeur Sanders as your QB1?”

Monken expressed that he was excited to work with Sanders, but emphasized that, like any position, the quarterback depth chart is still to be determined.

Sanders was in the middle of an appearance on the Up & Adams Show when Monken gave that answer, so Kay Adams relayed the information to the quarterback to get his reaction. Like Sanders typically does when in front of a microphone, he gave a great answer, saying, “That’s what’s expected.” He emphasized that he has to prove himself everyday to everyone, so he’s just focused on doing the work he needs to do.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' reaction to HC Todd Monken saying his role is to be determined:



Shedeur Sanders is focusing on continuing to prove himself to Browns

It’s no surprise that Monken didn’t commit to a starter on February 3, in his first-ever press conference as Cleveland’s head coach, and he shouldn’t have. Starting jobs are supposed to be earned on the field, not given out in front of microphones. Monken understands that, and that's why he’ll have to get out on the field with the Browns’ quarterbacks before determining a starter.

Sanders understands that as well, and he has made it clear anytime he’s asked about his role with the team. The immensely confident quarterback consistently speaks about the importance of work and being committed to a process. He knows that for him to reach any major goals, like being the team’s franchise quarterback, he has to take care of business on a day-to-day basis first. He’ll soon start that process alongside Monken.

The young quarterback was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement after his roller-coaster of a rookie season, and he has been open about how great of an experience it has been to learn from the great players in the league.

Sanders is now ready to get back to Cleveland, apply his lessons, and grow alongside Todd Monken, as he works to prove he should be the team’s starting quarterback.