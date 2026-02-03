Todd Monken may have just shut the door on Jim Schwartz with no-filter comments

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has been characterized as a straight-shooter, and he lived up to that reputation during his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

The head coach was very direct and transparent in his statements, and in the midst of Monken’s straight shooting, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz got hit a with a few strays.

Since Monken was named as the head coach, much has been made about Schwartz‘s frustration with not getting the job, and his reported vow that he’s not returning to Cleveland. Monken was asked about all of that, and while he praised and expressed respect for the Browns DC, he repeatedly made it clear that he came to Cleveland because of the players, not Schwartz.

#Browns HC Todd Monken:

“I didn’t take this job because of Jim Schwartz; I took it because of the players. I have a lot of respect for Jim Schwartz, as I would hope he has for me. When preparing for the Browns, I didn’t try to chip Jim Schwartz, I chipped Myles Garrett.” pic.twitter.com/Etknijd0Yo — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) February 3, 2026

Todd Monken emphasizes he came to Browns for players not Jim Schwartz

Monken admitted that facing the scheme that Schwartz runs is difficult, but the elite players is what really makes it challenging. The head coach, very directly, separated Cleveland’s defensive talent from the team’s defensive coordinator, saying, “When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns, I wasn't trying to chip Jim Schwartz, I was chipping Myles Garrett.” In other words, not even the respected defensive coordinator is bigger than the program.

It’s hard to imagine Monken’s comments helping to repair the franchise’s relationship with Schwartz, but the head coach doesn’t seem overly concerned about possibly losing the defensive coordinator anyway. While Monken wouldn’t get into staff decisions, or speak on Schwartz‘s future, it’s clear he believes the team is ready to keep the show rolling either way.

It’s hard to fault Monken for having that mindset, and even harder to disagree with his point. The Browns are loaded defensively with elite players at every level. Schwartz is certainly a part of the group’s success, employing the right scheme and getting the group to buy in and execute, but it doesn’t seem like Monken believes Schwartz is the only person who can do that job.

After Tuesday’s press conference, it seems like the NFL world will find out in 2026. Monken emphasized that the defense will keep the same scheme regardless of who’s the coordinator. Now it’s time for the franchise to figure out who that coordinator will be.

Jim Schwartz is still under contract, so there’s still a slight chance he could return to his position, but it’s safe to say those chances shrunk on Tuesday.