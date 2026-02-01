If Jim Schwartz really bolts, here’s who the Browns should target next as DC

Todd Monken hasn't coached a single game for the Cleveland Browns, yet he might already have an enemy in the building.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz reportedly doesn't want to work on his staff after being passed over for the head coaching position.

While he's still under contract for at least another season, the Browns will probably let him go. As a result, Monken will have to find someone to take care of the team's stacked defense. Unlike the offense, this unit might actually draw plenty of interest in the coaching scene.

Monken could target in-house candidates like safeties coach Ephraim Banda, who interviewed for defensive coordinator positions in this cycle. He could also look at Ohio State to try to poach Matt Patricia back to the pros. He might even try to swing for the fences and give Kirby Smart, his former boss, a call.

Then again, there might be some more realistic options to consider.

The 3 DC names Browns fans should know if Jim Schwartz is out

Zach Orr, defensive coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Monken has reportedly already poached Baltimore Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop, so why not do it again? There are no guarantees that new head coach Jesse Minter, who has a defensive background, will keep incumbent defensive coordinator Zach Orr in town.

Granted, the Browns would probably benefit more from a Ravens player exodus than from hiring their defensive coordinator after such a bad season. The Ravens gave up 23.4 points per game and the third-most passing yards per game in the league (247.9). That said, the personnel would be much better in Cleveland.

Jason Tarver, linebackers coach, Cleveland Browns

Jason Tarver would make the most sense as an in-house candidate. He was a defensive coordinator for three years with the then-Oakland Raiders from 2012-14, so he's familiar with the tasks. Also, he's been with the Browns since before Kevin Stefanski, and he's been instrumental in player development there.

He's done an amazing job with Devin Bush, the injured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and rookie star Carson Schwesinger. He's familiar with the personnel, has experience, and is well-liked and respected in the building.

Raheem Morris, ex-Atlanta Falcons head coach

Rheem Morris is another example of a great assistant coach who doesn't do well as the main guy running the show. But with the Browns' stacked defense, he would probably rebuild his brand and save face after his failed tenure with the Atlanta Falcons.

Morris is perhaps the most qualified guy in this year's hiring cycle for this position. The Browns' defense has the potential to be the best in the game, and they should go after someone of Morris' caliber to pull the strings. They would probably face some steep competition for his services, though.