Myles Garrett’s reaction to Todd Monken’s hire has Browns fans fearing the worst

Cleveland Browns fans will never have a boring offseason. That may not necessarily be a good thing, though. Once again, Myles Garrett is making the rounds between seasons, and not for the best reasons.

The star defensive end may not be so thrilled about Todd Monken's hire. At least, that's what fans will speculate about following his recent social media activity — and lack thereof. He didn't welcome the head coach on X or Instagram, and his latest IG story raised plenty of eyebrows.

Garrett posted the viral pic of the exhausted Wendy's worker taking a break from her shift. He didn't caption the post or add anything else, but the timing didn't seem coincidential at all, as he posted it on the same day of Monken's appointment to head coach.

Browns’ coaching drama gets deeper with Jim Schwartz's pending exit, Myles Garrett's silence

Of course, that may not have anything to do with Monken himself, but with Jim Schwartz's departure. Per multiple reports, Schwartz was livid after being bypassed for the head coaching position, and he now refuses to coach for the Browns.

To add insult to injury, Garrett may not be the only Browns star to take issue with this turn of events. As pointed out by Cleveland.com's Ashley Bastock, Schwartz was quite popular among the heavyweights of the defense.

"I don’t know that people understand how bad it could get for Browns if Schwartz leaves, and on bad terms. Players on that defense, including Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, love playing for Jim. The impact of the ripple effect could be incomprehensible," Bastock wrote.

The Browns' defensive coordinator still has another year left on his contract, and Monken was reportedly open to keeping him in town. It sounds like that ship has sailed, as things reportedly got pretty heated when Schwartz stormed out of the building.

At the end of the day, the players have to be professionals and show up to perform for whoever is calling the shots. Also, even if they were pulling for Schwartz to get the job, Monken deserves to get a clean slate and a fair chance to lead this team his way.

Schwartz did an amazing job with the defense in his three years with the team, and Garrett played the best football of his career under his guidance. Still, the Browns certainly can't afford any more drama or negative attention, much less coming from their franchise player. He should know better.