With late-night rumblings that the Cleveland Browns have narrowed their head coaching search to three candidates, they appear intent on keeping two of the candidates on board no matter what. The finalists are the former Ravens' offensive coordinator Todd Monken, current Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, and the Browns' own defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

An astute observation can be drawn here. Monken and Scheelhaase — offensive minds — would need to have a defensive coordinator on staff as well. By all accounts, Jimmy Haslam would like to keep Jim Schwartz in the building to continue to run his extremely successful defense. Haslam appears to be trying to organize an arranged marriage right before our eyes, something that dysfunctional teams definitely do. Right?

Don't take my word for it; Jimmy Haslam said so himself after relieving Kevin Stefanski of his duties on January 5. While it's hard to argue that Schwartz excelled at his role last season — the Browns finished No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 3 against the pass, and No. 16 against the run (a byproduct of teams running out the clock late in blowout games) — the Browns should not hitch their wagon to an assistant coach to the detriment of their head coach.

Besides, they can just hire Schwartz himself and allow him to build out his own staff.

Jimmy Haslam's ideal situation might've been fool's gold to begin with. NFL insider Mike Florio reports that the Browns risk losing Schwartz if he is passed over for the head coach opening. Naturally, it seems as though Schwartz would be peeved at being passed over, preferring a fresh start elsewhere with a head coach he chose to join.

NFL insider predicts the Browns will lose Jim Schwartz if passed over for the HC job

It's a reality that sometimes things just can't work out. Forcing the issue hardly ever yields positive results. The Browns seem to be committed to a balancing act that already displays an alarming amount of meddling from an ownership group and front office that are not perceived to be particularly competent to begin with.

These early warning signs to potential candidates are likely the very things that preempted withdrawals from consideration by candidates such as Mike McDaniel and Grant Udinski.

The new wrinkle from Florio indicates that it's even more shortsighted, as the Haslams seem to have assumed that Schwartz would want to stay on staff if he wasn't chosen. They risk losing him if he's not promoted, and he could force the issue.

Oftentimes, some fans are quick to mention whether someone is under contract or not. This assumes that real life is like a video game, where your players or coaches on Madden have no emotions or feelings or nuance to them. The reality is, keeping someone who is hell-bent on leaving is a fool's errand. It's dysfunctional, it's incompetent, and it's not what winning organizations do.

So, the message is simple: if Scheelhaase or Monken are the guy and Jim Schwartz wishes to explore other options — let him go and thank him for his hard work. Otherwise, give the man who has garnered such reverence from ownership the keys to the car and promptly get out of the way.