Jimmy Haslam left the door open for Jim Schwartz as Browns’ next head coach

The Cleveland Browns may have ended their season on a high note with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Myles Garrett broke the single-season sacks record, but it wasn't enough for head coach Kevin Stefanski to save his job.

On Monday, the Browns announced they fired Stefanski after six seasons with the team. Stefanski led the Browns to the playoffs twice and compiled a 45-56 overall record. General manager Andrew Berry is staying put despite the team's lack of success in the past two seasons.

Could Stefanski's replacement already be in the Browns' facility?

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was asked about the team potentially interviewing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their head coach opening. Haslam said that while he hasn't decided if Schwartz will be in the mix, he did say: "We think a lot about Jim Schwartz."

Jimmy Haslam discusses Jim Schwartz as potential Browns HC candidate

Yes, Haslam said he hasn't decided whether Schwartz will receive consideration for the head coaching search, but he does think the world of the defensive coordinator.

Berry also discussed the possibility of interviewing Schwartz for the head coaching vacancy. While he didn't say if he would be on the list, Berry said that Schwartz had earned the right to receive an interview.

Schwartz has his supporters in the building. Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward backed Schwartz to be the team's next head coach.

"Me, personally, I have so much love and respect for coach Schwartz. I would highly recommend coach Schwartz for a head coaching job. [In Cleveland], definitely. He's a great coach. He's helped my game tremendously. Puts us in great position [to succeed], great leader. I can't say enough great things about him."

The Browns' struggles this season can be tied to the lack of production on offense and from the quarterback. The defense has been a strong point for the Browns, especially this season. The Schwartz-coached defense allowed 283.6 yards (fourth-fewest in NFL) and 22.3 points (14th in NFL) per game. Cleveland also recorded 53 sacks on the year, third-most in the NFL, and allowed just 167.2 passing yards per game, third-fewest in the league.

It's still too early to tell just who the Browns will target as their next head coach, but Schwartz does seem to have his supporters in the building. If Schwartz doesn't get the gig, one has to wonder if he will tag along with Stefanski in his inevitable next head coaching gig.