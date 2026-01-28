The Cleveland Browns struck gold in the 2025 NFL Draft. Landing Carson Schwesinger with the No. 33 pick can be a franchise-changing move. He looks like a superstar in the making and a green-dot, defensive captain for years to come.

However, he's not the only prime linebacker in Northeast Ohio. Devin Bush has also blossomed under Jim Schwartz's tutelage, to the point where he may have been the most underrated player in Cleveland this season.

Considering that, Pro Football Focus insider Bradley Locker argued that the Browns just couldn't let him walk away in free agency.

"The former 10th overall pick has established a home in Cleveland. Over the past two seasons, Bush ranks fifth among qualified linebackers in both PFF overall grade (88.9) and PFF WAR (0.42). In 2025 alone, Bush finished in the top eight in both PFF coverage and run-defense grades at the position."

Pro Football Focus just confirmed what Browns fans already knew about Devin Bush

Bush was a bit of a late bloomer. However, he's just 27 years old, and some players need more time to get their legs under them and get used to the speed and physicality of the pro game. He's a former top-10 pick for a reason, and he's finally looking like one.

Bush had three picks and led the league in interception yards (164) and pick-sixes (2). He also posted a career-high 125 tackles (63 solo), eight passes defensed, seven tackles for loss, four QB hits, two forced fumbles, two QB hurries, two sacks, and one fumble recovered. His Pro Football Focus grade of 87.6 ranked fourth among 88 eligible linebackers.

The Browns face some uncertainty regarding their defense next season. Jim Schwartz might not return as the defensive coordinator, depending on who they hire to be their next head coach. Schwartz is also in play for that position, but he would have to find someone to fill his previous spot.

Regardless of what happens, Bush has to be one of their main priorities on the wishlist. There's still no word on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and whether he'll be cleared to play again next season, and if that's the case, the Browns would have arguably the best trio of linebackers in the game with Bush, JOK, and Schwesinger.

The Browns re-signed Bush on a one-year deal after an impressive first season in Berea, but that's not likely to cut it again this offseason. GM Andrew Berry will have to do some financial juggling to keep him around for the long run, but he's earned his money.