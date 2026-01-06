Browns $30 million steal may have just played his last snap for Cleveland

The 2025 season was another nightmare year for the Cleveland Browns, but they ended the season with two wins — both against AFC North opponents.

The final win came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Cleveland winning 20-18, thanks to a redemptive walk-off field goal from Andre Szmyt. The win moved the Browns to 5-12 on the season, sending them into a decision-filled offseason.

While the season, as a whole, was disastrous, Cleveland did have a few things go well this year. Myles Garrett set a new sack record, the rookie class looked special, and veteran linebacker Devin Bush had a breakout season. The seven-year veteran put together his best season as a pro, and was a big reason why the Cleveland defense was so good. Unfortunately, Bush may have played his last down with the Browns on Sunday.

Devin Bush could leave the Browns in free agency after breakout season

Starting all 17 games for Cleveland this season, Bush finished the year with 125 tackles, seven for a loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions, with two that he returned for a touchdown. The productive season couldn’t have come at a better time for Bush, as he’s set to enter free agency in the offseason.

The veteran linebacker joined the Browns in 2024 on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, and re-signed in 2025 on another one-year deal, increasing his salary to $3.25 million. The price for the linebacker just went up again, and that’s why his time in Cleveland could be over. At just 27 years old, linebacker-needy teams will be after him in free agency, and Bush will likely cash in on a deal the Browns don’t match.

According to Spotrac, Bush’s market value is a three-year deal worth $27 million. In other words, Cleveland had a $30 million man playing for just $3 million.

That certainly won’t be the case in 2026, but it’s a question of if the Browns will have Bush at all. Cleveland has a lot that it needs to figure out, from the top down, and a lot of important decisions to make. Re-signing Bush is certainly on the list of priorities, but it’s a task that will be tough to check off.