It took Todd Monken less than one day to hire his first Browns assistant

The Todd Monken era is officially off and running in Northeast Ohio.

After weeks of mystery and speculation, the Cleveland Browns fittingly made the hire that absolutely no one was expecting. While there's no questioning Monken’s chops as one of the best offensive coordinators in football, he was expected to be down the Browns’ list of offensive-minded candidates, behind rising stars like Grant Udinski and Nate Scheelhaase, and far behind current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

It became apparent, however, that the Browns weren’t as blown away as expected after meeting with Udinski this past Friday, and Scheelhaase on Monday. By Monday night, Udinski had removed himself from consideration, and Browns brass left its meeting with Scheelhaase in Los Angeles without even making him an offer.

In the end, owner Jimmy Haslam and Co. picked the offensive guru in Monken, in hopes to get the best of both worlds. But although he remains under contract with the team through 2026, Schwartz is reportedly unhappy with being passed over for the job and reportedly would prefer if the team starts fresh with a new DC.

Monken could have more work to do on his staff than originally expected. It didn’t take him long, however, to reportedly poach his first assistant coach from the Baltimore Ravens, his former team of the past three years.

Todd Monken’s first move as Browns HC is a reunion with familiar face

Monken could potentially make changes to all three coordinator positions, depending on what happens with Schwartz and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone; per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Los Angeles Rams have requested an interview with Ventrone for the same role.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monken’s first official staff move, however, just hours after he was confirmed as head coach of the Browns on Wednesday. Per Schefter, Monken is bringing George Warhop to Cleveland to coach the offensive line.

Another hire in Cleveland: Browns HC Todd Monken is bringing former Ravens OL coach George Warhop with him to the Browns to coach the same position, per sources.

Warhop, 64, coached with Monken in the same role with the Ravens over the past two seasons. It’s a familiar name for Browns fans, as Warhop, an NFL O-line journeyman, coached Cleveland’s offensive linemen for five years from 2009-13. This will be his 10th different stint with the exact same title, including this second go-round with the Browns.

Warhop will have his work cut out for him. Left tackle Dawand Jones is the only 2025 Week 1 starter currently under contract, and he missed all but three games due to season-ending knee injury.

It’s not surprising to see Monken work quickly in regards to his coaching staff. He has 20 years of NFL experience, and that’s not including his prominent roles in college. He’s well connected and likely has specific targets in mind. And, with his 60th birthday just days away, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him add a staff full of coaching veterans, like Warhop.

Browns fans are probably too busy wrapping their heads around Wednesday’s big announcement to fully digest a low-key coaching staff hire like this. Monken will have a chance to win everybody over in short order, however, and it’s nice to see him hit the ground running.