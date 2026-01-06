Browns 2026 head coach search tracker: Rumors, interviews, and staff updates

Owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have a long offseason to-do list, but their top priority is finding the right head coach to take their young roster to the next level.

The Browns made the tough decision to move on from Kevin Stefanski on Monday morning, and they may now be the toughest team to predict among the six NFL franchises who are currently searching for a head coach. On one hand, Cleveland needs a prominent leader who can fix its floundering offense, one led by rookies across the board in 2025. On the other hand, the team enters this year’s hiring cycle unsettled at three of the most important positions in the sport: quarterback, left tackle, and wide receiver.

How Berry still has his job and the authority to lead this coaching search is an excellent question and a story for another day. Everything should be on the table, though, for Cleveland, which figures to interview high-profile names, ascending young coaches, offensive-minded guys, defensive-minded guys — and probably some wild-cards that nobody sees coming.

Here’s the latest reporting on Cleveland’s 2026 head coach search, with real-time updates, as well as other potential staff and coordinator news:

Cleveland Browns 2026 head coach interviews

Todd Monken, OC, Baltimore Ravens

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns have submitted a request to interview Monken, a coach owner Jimmy Haslam knows from the short-lived Freddie Kitchens era. Monken served as the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019 and left for the Georgia Bulldogs after Kitchens was dismissed after one season. He has been the OC for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens since 2023.

The seriousness of Monken’s candidacy is fair for Browns fans to question, as he’s about to turn 60 in February and hasn’t been a head coach for over a decade now, since his days running Southern Mississippi’s program. He’s a veteran, offensive-minded guy with experience in the AFC North, however, which could check some boxes for Haslam and GM Andrew Berry.

Arden Durde, DC, Seattle Seahawks

We have our first wild-card candidate! There hasn't been a ton of buzz (yet) around Durde, as Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald calls the plays for the Seahawks' dominant defense. He's definitely an interesting candidate, though, as a former coach in the BAFA National Leagues in Great Britain. He got his start in the NFL via the league's Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship and has been quietly ascending through stops with Atlanta, Dallas, and now Seattle, where he's been the DC for the past two seasons.

The 46-year-old might still be a year or two away from getting serious HC looks, as he's still yet to be a play caller at the NFL level. We can say this for certain, though: Berry and the Browns are already casting a wide net.

This article will be updated as more news trickles in!