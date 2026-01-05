Browns starter just validated the NFL’s view of Kevin Stefanski

There’s a reason why Kevin Stefanski, who was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Monday, is expected to land a new job quickly, should he choose to pursue opportunities during this year’s hiring cycle. He’s not only a two-time AP Coach of the Year, but he’s a class act who represents the franchise well and is known for having his players’ backs.

Several factors led to Stefanski’s ousting, with the team’s 8-26 record over the last two seasons at the top of the list. It’s hard to knock the culture Stefanski was able to build over his six years in Cleveland, however. The team ultimately did not win enough games, but he never lost the locker room, with the scene following Myles Garrett’s sack record, and back-to-back division wins to close the 2025 season, serving as a feel-good ending to a tenure that didn’t end how anyone hoped.

As with any coaching change, mixed reactions poured out of the team facility in Berea on Monday, with veteran leaders — cornerback Denzel Ward, for example — already endorsing a potential successor in Jim Schwartz.

Others struck a more emotional tone for a coach in Stefanski who always made it about the team, and clearly cared and appreciated his players both on and off the field.

Browns left tackle Dawand Jones echoed the NFL consensus on Kevin Stefanski

It’s been a tough couple of years for Stefanski, who signed a contract extension in the summer of 2024 to assumedly lead the team into the post-Deshaun Watson era.

It was an especially brutal 2025 season for left tackle Dawand Jones, who opened the year as Cleveland’s starter but had to be shut down in Week 3 after suffering a torn LCL in his left knee.

Any season-ending injury for a player can lead to dark times, as they’re literally unable to do the job they’ve worked their entire lives for. But Jones got an emotional lift from Stefanski, who he said sat with him on the team bus to talk, and later submitted the play Jones got injured on into the league for review; Jones was injured after a defender dove into his legs for a cut block.

Reflecting on those personal moments led to an emotional back-and-forth with team reporters on Monday, as Jones candidly stated that it was sad to see Stefanski let go.

“It’s going to be hard for me to get over, you know, just the relationship we built up. We go through battles just like any other coach, but he was always right there. It’s definitely just sad.

He kind of cared more so off the field. He would try to get a deeper understanding of you. For me, that’s a big thing, just because it shows that you care. I appreciate Kevin for that. It never went unnoticed.”

Stories like this are exactly why Stefanski’s unemployment will only last as long as he chooses. He has the background, experience, and track record to get a second shot at leading a program, and was linked as a potential candidate for the New York Giants before we even got to Black Monday.

Owner Jimmy Haslam talked a lot Monday about finding not only good players and coaches, but good people to lead the program into this next era. It was obviously the right time for both parties to shake hands and move on, but Stefanski’s literally that guy, and Browns fans can only hope he doesn’t become their next Bill Belichick nightmare.