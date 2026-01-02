Kevin Stefanski could have more 2026 coaching options than Browns fans expect

If Kevin Stefanski deserves credit for one thing this season, it’s this: He’s done an elite job of stiff-arming all the chatter surrounding his uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns, and focusing on the next task at hand.

Cleveland’s next task has nothing to do with the team’s Week 18 finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The real story comes after the game and into Black Monday, when Browns fans will likely learn the fate of both Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry ahead of the 2026 offseason.

Even with the team fielding a ton of youth at key position groups, and showing clear buy-in and toughness in recent weeks, Browns fans are ready for wholesale changes. Stefanski’s a good coach, but his team’s 7-26 record over the past two years is impossible to ignore. It’s a similar back-and-forth with Berry, who deserves credit for the team’s elite 2025 rookie class (and a savvy in-season trade for cornerback Tyson Campbell), but has also left the overall roster in a brutal spot, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The insider chatter around Stefanski specifically has been all over the map, with the latest intel from Ian Rapoport stating that owner Jimmy Haslam has yet to make a decision on his coach's future. That was weeks ago now, though, and the latest from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler hinted at Stefanski being in higher demand around the NFL than Browns fans care to realize.

Giants and others could be eyeing Kevin Stefanski if Browns move on

There are some intriguing names who could enter this year’s hiring cycle based on the results of Week 18, including a few from the AFC North.

Adam Schefter went on the Pat McAfee Show this week and discussed how the loser of Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore in Week 18 could potentially lead to leadership changes. It goes without saying that both Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh would get serious looks from teams searching for a head coach in 2026.

Stefanski also made Fowler’s list, and the insider specifically mentioned the New York Giants as a potential 2026 pivot if he’s handed his walking papers from Haslam and the Browns next week.

From Jordan: “Kevin Stefanski is a name to watch. He will attract serious interest from the Giants if he's fired by the Browns.” https://t.co/esYUrA9JCo — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 2, 2026

The Giants will almost certainly be in the market for an offensive-minded coach to pair with first-round rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Most of this year’s top candidates, like Jesse Minter (Chargers), Chris Shula (Rams) and Jeff Hafley (Packers), have defensive backgrounds, so it makes sense that Stefanski would land on New York’s short list if he becomes available.

Cleveland’s result in Week 18, especially with both Harold Fannin and Carson Schwesinger ruled out for the game on Friday, will be moot for Stefanski and his future for the Browns. We’ll find out soon enough how much support he still has from the key decision makers inside the building.

As for his support outside of Cleveland? That appears to be growing as the inevitable countdown to Black Monday gets underway.