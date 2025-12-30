Browns young stars just passed another important test with flying colors

During the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, there was a moment when every Browns fan thought the same thing: get Carson Schwesinger off the field.

That’s something Cleveland’s fans will rarely say about the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, but the young linebacker was visibly limping on the field in the first half, as he dealt with a leg injury. However, he refused to exit the game.

Schwesinger finished the game, playing 100% of the defensive snaps, helping to keep the Steelers out the end zone to secure a Browns’ victory. His toughness was rewarded with a game ball from head coach Kevin Stefanski after the game, and Schwesinger just continued to prove why he’s an important building block for Cleveland.

gonna fight for all 60 minutes 💪 pic.twitter.com/LWy3aKBks6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 28, 2025

Schwesinger wasn’t alone, though. Multiple Browns rookies showcased their toughness on Sunday, and that’s a necessary trait for a group of players hoping to turn the franchise around.

Browns rookies showcase their toughness in win over the Steelers

In addition to Schwesinger playing through an injury, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. sustained a groin injury on Friday in practice, but the rookie vowed that he would play in the Steelers game. He did, and he scored the only touchdown of the game on an impressive 28-yard catch. Unfortunately, that was Fannin’s last play of the game, as he aggravated the injury on the play.

The aggravation was a sign that he was already pretty beat up entering the action, but he was willing to fight for as long as he physically could to help his team. That’s toughness — the kind of toughness that a team’s best players need to have. Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders even flashed his toughness, jumping up and flexing after taking numerous big hits.

While it would be best if Schwesinger or Fannin didn’t get hurt, and if Sanders didn’t take some big hits, it’s great to see the toughness trait on display for the Browns’ young players. The rookie class has already proven they are good football players, but being able to show up and deliver when seemingly everything is going wrong is a necessity as well.

Cleveland entered Sunday with just three wins, and it would’ve been easy for players to pack it in, especially when they’re hurting. However, they didn’t blink, and they didn’t shy away from adversity. That’s just one more reason to believe the 2025 class can eventually lead the Browns to a lot of success.