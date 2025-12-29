5 winners (and 2 painful truths) from Browns’ amusing win over Steelers

Well, so much for losing out and clinching at least the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns wanted nothing to do with Pittsburgh clinching the AFC North division title on their home field on Sunday.

Browns fans have been looking forward to what should be a busy offseason, as Cleveland has major decisions to make at head coach, general manager, and quarterback. Still, it was hard not to smile as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers were shut out in the second half by a Browns defense that had surrendered 27.75 points on average over its last four games.

Pittsburgh had everything it wanted: The chance to beat the 3-12 Browns, clinch the division, and use Week 18 as a de facto bye ahead of the playoffs. Instead, the Steelers are suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs entirely with next Sunday night’s home showdown with the Ravens now the deciding factor.

There was lots to love from Cleveland’s side, as its young lineup battled from the opening kickoff and wound up leading the game wire-to-wire. Fans can lament the 2026 draft order all they want, but for as shorthanded as the Browns have been in recent weeks, this was the kind of statement win that can give a rebuilding franchise some momentum heading into the offseason.

The good and the bad from the Cleveland Browns’ 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17

Winner - CB Denzel Ward

Ward returned after missing two games due to a calf injury, and he made his presence felt. As usual, he didn’t see many passes thrown in his direction. Rodgers did, however, target Ward’s one-on-one matchup with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on each of the game’s final three plays. Ward closed the door, including a near interception, and a contested back-shoulder ball that drew some contact (but no flag).

Earlier this week, Browns DC Jim Schwartz said CB Denzel Ward made the Pro Bowl "not because he has gaudy interception stats, it’s because people respect what he does on tape and they respect the fact that people stay away from him."



Today, Ward didn't allow a completion and was… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 28, 2025

Winner - S Grant Delpit

Delpit was among the unsung heroes of a dominant Cleveland defense on Sunday. He led the team with seven solo tackles, while adding a sack and forced fumble. Delpit’s heading to the Pro Bowl for his work on special teams this year, but his work as a safety helped the Browns score an improbable win.

Loser - QB Shedeur Sanders

The Browns won in spite of their young quarterback, who made a couple of gorgeous deep throws early to Cedric Tillman and Harold Fannin Jr. He also had some balls he’d love to have back. He had two interceptions, including a brutal throw across his body in the fourth quarter that just can’t happen. Cleveland also only managed two first downs in the second half as the defense carried the team to victory.

Browns: 2 first downs in the second half, both in the third quarter. And they won the game.



Last nine possessions over quarters 2-4: Downs, INT, punt, punt, INT, punt, punt, field goal, end of game. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 28, 2025

Winners - LBs Devin Bush and Carson Schwesinger

Schwesinger rolled his ankle and was visibly hobbled at times, but he never came off the field and received a game ball from head coach Kevin Stefanski for his effort. Cleveland’s inside backers were excellent throughout, with Devin Bush combining with Schwesinger for 18 total tackles.

Bush stuffed the stat sheet by adding five solo tackles and one tackle for loss against the Steelers.

Loser - LT Cam Robinson

It was a brutal day for Robinson, who was beaten easily on multiple occasions and also committed multiple penalties. He’s not an every week starter at this point in his career, but with their rash of injuries up front, the Browns have no choice. Sunday was just further proof that Cleveland must prioritize offensive tackles both in free agency and the draft.

Winner - DE Myles Garrett

He wasn’t able to get the sack record, and his day looks quiet in the box score for the second consecutive week, but Garrett was the focal point of Pittsburgh’s offensive game plan and he handled it like a professional. The Steelers did everything they could to avoid Garrett, but he was still able to apply pressure and open up opportunities for his teammates. He should have better luck in Week 18, as the Browns travel to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and his porous offensive line.