Browns' win over Steelers just changed everything for 2026 draft order

The Cleveland Browns had an AFC North altering win on Sunday, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-6. Now, with one week left in the regular season, the Steeelrs will play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 for the division crown.

The Browns, on the other hand, will finish their season with a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While Cleveland isn’t playing for a playoff spot, the team’s results do affect another important position.

That position is draft position in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns entered Sunday with a chance to move into the top two, and could’ve possibly ended the season with the No. 1 overall pick. However, the huge win over Pittsburgh on Sunday put that to bed, as Cleveland tumbled outside of the top five in the 2026 Draft.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Browns monumental win

Cleveland entered Sunday slotted at the No. 3 pick in the draft, however, after picking up the team’s fourth win, the franchise is now sitting at pick No. 6. With a few more results left to unfold in Week 17, and all of Week 18, that could change, but the Browns won’t finish the year with a top-two pick.

Here’s a look at the current top 10.

1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-14)

2. New York Giants (3-13)

3. New York Jets (3-13)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

5. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

6. Cleveland Browns (4-12)

7. Washington Commanders (4-12)

8. New Orleans Saints (6-10)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6-10)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

With the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders playing on Sunday, the Giants picked up their third win ahead of Week 18. That will lead to a chaotic final week where the top 10 could be completely rearranged based on season-finale results. The Browns, however, have removed themselves out the race for No. 1 with four wins. When they take the field in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals, they will either move down to No. 7, or a couple spots up.

That reality could significantly affect Cleveland’s draft approach. The expectation was that the franchise would decide between Shedeur Sanders or drafting a quarterback in the top two, but the draft position could make the decision for the Browns. Of course, they could trade up, but they probably won’t be able to negotiate with, or outbid, other quarterback-needy teams like the Raiders or New York Jets.

That’s why Sunday’s win could be franchise altering.