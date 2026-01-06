Browns waste no time making a flurry of signings after end of 2025 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns have reached their offseason, and they are already hard at work preparing for the future.

The franchise moved on from Kevin Stefanski the day after their final game, and now Cleveland is focused on finding a head coach. While that is priority No. 1, Andrew Berry and company are still making moves for next season’s roster.

On Monday, the Browns signed six players to reserve/futures contracts. A reserve/future contract is a deal for the next league year with a player who wasn’t on an active roster in the current season. So the six guys Cleveland signed will be part of the offseason program, with a chance to make the active roster in 2026.

Browns start 2026 offseason with six signings

Here’s a look at the six players Cleveland signed to reserve/futures contracts:

• TE Sal Cannella

• G Jack Conley

• WR Luke Floriea

• T Tyre Phillips

• TE Caden Prieskorn

Browns fans will recognize most of these names, as all but Jack Conley have been with the organization since last offseason. Conely just finished his rookie season, and spent time on the practice squad of the New England Patriots, before joining Cleveland’s practice squad late in the year; the offensive lineman out of Boston College will now try to carve out a role for himself on a Cleveland offensive line that will be rebuilt this offseason.

The other five players have been on the Browns’ practice squad and training camp roster, and some even appeared in games for Cleveland. Sal Cannella played in the Browns’ last two games of the season, catching two passes for 11 yards. In the regular-season finale, Cannella had an opportunity to haul in a huge touchdown pass, but was unable to hold onto the ball. He now gets to hang around in Cleveland and have a shot at redemption.

The name Browns fans are most excited to see is Luke Floriea. The Ohio Native is a smaller receiver at 5-foot-8, but he made a name for himself during the offseason with Cleveland. He was a constant presence in OTAs and training camp, and also had a huge one-handed catch on a big throw from Shedeur Sanders in the preseason. Unfortunately, he injured himself on that play, which led to him being cut. He eventually returned to the practice squad, and is now coming back for another offseason, where he hopes to make the active roster.