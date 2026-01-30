Browns reportedly poach key Ravens coach to be Todd Monken’s OC

New Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken is off to the races. Shortly after bringing in George Warhop to serve as the new offensive line coach, the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator has already found a new top assistant.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, who worked previously for the Baltimore Sun, Monken intends to hire Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer to be the Browns' new offensive coordinator. He's been an assistant in Baltimore for nine years, and he's also worked with tight ends and wide receivers.

"Travis was Todd Monken's right hand man. He's a very, very smart, excellent coach," Wilson reported, through a unnamed source.

A former offensive lineman at the University of Akron, Switzer also has some local ties. Still, it's worth noting that the Browns can't make this move official until they satisfy the Rooney Rule by interviewing two diverse candidates, either a woman or a minority.

Todd Monken’s Browns era starts with bold OC hire from rival Ravens

The first two moves of the Monken era should have Quinshon Judkins excited. Switzer oversaw the league's No. 2 rushing attack in the league this past season, with the Ravens averaging 156.6 rushing yards per game and Derrick Henry logging 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Notably, the Ravens were even better in 2024 with a healthy Lamar Jackson. Henry topped the AFC with 1,921 rushing yards, and the Ravens had the second-most rushing yards per game in the Super Bowl era (187.6 per game).

Switzer has spent his entire coaching career with the Ravens, and he's worked closely with Monken since he took the reins of the offense in 2023 and promoted him to his previous role. The Browns may not have the same hard-hitting offensive line, but they have a top-tier talent in Judkins, and they'll probably use most of their draft capital to add some guys upfront to block for him.

Still, this will be Monken's offense. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Monken will most likely call plays in Cleveland, just like Kevin Stefanski did at the start of his tenure. That can always change in the future, but as a first-time head coach, Monken will probably want to exert as much control as possible in his area of expertise.

The Browns also need to find a new special teams coordinator after Bubba Ventrone left for the Los Angeles Rams.

As for the defensive coordinator position? Jim Schwartz is reportedly adamant about leaving after being bypassed for the main job. Monken is reportedly open to keeping him around, but given how things have fared recently, it seems like that bridge has burned.