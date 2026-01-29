Quinshon Judkins could explode under new Browns coach Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns officially have a new head coach.

In a shocking turn of events, Todd Monken came out of the blue to steal the job from the other two finalists, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

While he wasn't necessarily the most popular candidate, Monken's success as an offensive mind is undeniable. Even in his lone season as Freddie Kitchens' offensive coordinator in Cleveland, he helped Nick Chubb rush for 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 49 targets for 278 receiving yards.

Thatr's music to Quinshon Judkins' ears. Even if he doesn't call the plays — which has yet to be determined — Monken's offenses have always featured a strong and balanced running game. As such, Judkins should be an early candidate for 2026 breakout season.

Why Quinshon Judkins could thrive in Todd Monken’s Browns system

Judkins broke out in the first half of his rookie season. His efficiency dipped in the final stretch, mostly due to subpar offensive line play and opposing teams focusing on him as the only legitimate offensive threat.

Even so, the rookie out of Ohio State managed to turn 230 carries into 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 26 catches on 36 targets for 171 receiving yards, falling just shy of 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 14 games played.

Judging by what Monken did with Derrick Henry in Baltimore, those numbers are about to soar. In two years with Monken calling the shots, Henry averaged a whopping 5.6 yards per attempt. He averaged 1,758 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns per season.

Of course, the Browns don't have the same elite offensive line that Henry had in Baltimore. Still, we're talking about someone who orchestrated the league's No. 1 team in red zone TD percentage (67.9) in his first two years with the Ravens. They also ranked first in rushing offense (187.6 rushing yards per game).

Judkins is a dynamic and explosive running back who will only benefit from an improved passing game around him. Also, having Dylan Sampson take a leap as a pass-catching back should help open up the field for him and bump his efficiency back up in his second year in the league.

There are reasons to be skeptical about the Monken hire. But with what we saw from the rookie second-round pick playing behind a bad offensive line and with a negative game script, there are also reasons to be excited for Judkins.