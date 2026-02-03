Todd Monken just threw gas on Browns’ Shedeur Sanders dilemma with one presser

The Cleveland Browns decided to prioritize the offensive side of the ball when they made their first head coach decision of the post-Kevin Stefanski era, hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken over much-respected defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

This hire could be a godsend for Shedeur Sanders.

While Monken is assuredly going to add to this quarterback room at some point in the 2026 offseason, it appears as though Sanders currently has the QB1 mantle after proving to be a superior downfield passer (who is more turnover-prone, granted) than Dillon Gabriel.

When asked directly about the idea of Sanders being hs starting quarterback moving forward, Monken declined to give a straight-up answer. However, he did say that he is excited to get to know Sanders and many of the other Browns players he now needs to lead to victories in the near future.

"I think like any position on the team that’s still to be determined," the coach said of his QB room.

While many fans may not have expected definitive statements from Monken as it pertains to Sanders, the Shedeur fans out there may not like hearing his new head coach refuse to plant his flag in No. 12's camp for 2026 and beyond.

Todd Monken vague about Shedeur Sanders' status as Browns' QB1

Monken's offense requires quarterbacks to be willing to take shots down the field and make a ton of pre-snap adjustments. While Gabriel might be better at the latter, Sanders has shown himself to be much better at the former despite playing behind a terrible offensive line.

The Browns have two first-round picks and a selection high in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If they want to bring in yet another young quarterback, like Alabama's Ty Simpson or LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, they'll have the ability to do so. That might appeal to a first-time coach like Monken.

Monken has shown throughout his coaching career that he is willing to put up with some turnovers if it means his quarterbacks will be aggressive down the field. As a result, Sanders may actually thrive in this system if Monken can help him improve his poise in the pocket and work on his ability to manipulate defenses post-snap.

Sanders may not have too long a leash as a starter given his draft status, but if he takes to Monken's scheme in the same way stars like Lamar Jackson and journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick have in the past, he might make a Pro Bowl on merit rather than technicality.