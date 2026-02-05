Andrew Berry spilled the tea on what’s coming next for the Browns' offense

To say that the Cleveland Browns had a mediocre offense in 2025 wouldn't tell half of the story. Per Pro Football Focus, Kevin Stefanski's offense ranked dead last in the National Football League last season.

That's why, now that they've hired an offensive guru like Todd Monken to fix the offense, the front office is aware of the roster's flaws and limitations. They know they must spend most of their offseason resources to fix that facet of their team.

With that in mind, general manager Andrew Berry made sure to hype up the fans during Monken's introductory press conference.

Berry vowed that there would be a 'significant turnover' of offensive players in the offseason.

“Coming out of 2025, we have the eighth-youngest defense in terms of experience, one that’s very complete at all three levels and that we feel good about,” Berry said. “On the offensive side we felt like we have a number of young pillars, cornerstone pieces, but we envision a world where that side of the ball is going to have pretty significant turnover in the next several months.”

The Browns will be adding more firepower to the offense in 2026

Todd Monken has already hired multiple assistant coaches to help him fix the offense. He's expected to be the offensive play-caller, with the Browns most likely taking a run-heavy approach with Quishon Judkins at the helm.

This team also has a budding star at the tight end position in Harold Fannin Jr. Other than that, they don't have much to work with, maybe not even a franchise quarterback. They also need to revamp their aging offensive line.

The Browns won't have that much money to spend in free agency, not even with the league raising the salary cap. That said, they will have more than enough draft capital to get the type of reinforcements they need, including two first-round picks.

This team is already stacked on defense, and while that doesn't mean they shouldn't add more depth there, they cannot afford to go this offseason without adding more talent to help whoever they have behind center next season.

Getting the right head coach is clearly a huge step, and all signs point to Monken being a solid hire.

Then again, not even the best of the best can do much without the right personnel, and Berry will have plenty of heavy lifting to do to make sure Monken has all the resources he needs to take this offense to the 21st century.