The Browns might’ve found exactly what they needed with Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns' decision to hire 59-year-old Todd Monken as their head coach was met with skepticism. Some claimed they had botched the interview process and settled for a first-timer, while others argued that it may have been a master move.

Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between. Whatever the case, no one can deny that the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator has a sharp mind and fresh ideas. Despite his age, his offenses are up to date and still relevant to this day.

More than that, Monken has proved that he can move the chains in a variety of ways. His offense has some basic concepts, but he can adjust on the fly according to his personnel.

According to Cleveland.com analyst Lance Reisland, that makes Monken just what the Browns needed to finally modernize their offense.

“Monken coaches people, not plays. One of Monken’s defining traits is how he hunts matchups. Cleveland’s offense has struggled because too often the concepts haven’t matched the personnel and defenders have been allowed to play comfortably. Monken’s offenses are built to prevent that," Reisland wrote.

Todd Monken's ability to adapt will take the Cleveland Browns' offense to the next level

The Browns don't have the best offensive line in the game. They don't have an MVP-caliber quarterback like Lamar Jackson, or a wide receiver like Zay Flowers to blow by defensive backs in the open field.

That doesn't mean they're doomed, though.

Monken has brought several of his assistant coaches with him to help him reshape the Browns' offense in 2026. Moreover, they have a true workhorse running back in Quinshon Judkins, as well as an elite pass-catching tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. That should help get the running game going again, especially with some offensive line reinforcements.

We've seen Monken orchestrate one of the most pass-happy offenses in recent years while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We also saw him bring out the best version of Derrick Henry in Baltimore and do something in between when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Browns' offensive personnel might not be as talented or enticing, but Monken's ability to adjust to his players' strengths is perhaps the most underrated and impactful aspect of his coaching. It's also a breath of fresh air after watching Kevin Stefanski unsuccessfully trying to change players and get them out of their comfort zones.

Whether Monken was the right hire is something only time will define, but there are definitely plenty of reasons to feel excited about this move.