Cleveland Browns coach tracker: Todd Monken's staff is coming together fast

Todd Monken’s first few days as head coach of the Cleveland Browns have been busy.

The Browns still need to go through the hiring process, at least for their top coordinator positions, but several reports on Monken’s staff trickled in over the weekend.

At this point, this much is clear: Monken is working quickly to assemble his offensive staff, while the team remains in a holding pattern on defense with current DC Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz reportedly packed up his office after being passed over for Cleveland’s head coach job. Monken reportedly crushed the entire interview process with his vision for rebuilding the Browns’ offense, creating a best-case scenario internally of hiring Monken as head coach while keeping Schwartz to oversee the defense.

Schwartz is currently under contract with the Browns, so his options are limited. Monken likely has targets in mind on that side of the ball if it comes to that, but for now, his offense is quickly taking shape.

Here’s the latest rumors, reports and updates on Cleveland’s staff.

Todd Monken’s Browns staff is taking shape (and here's what we know)

Travis Switzer, offensive coordinator

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Monken intends to hire Baltimore Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer to be the Browns' new OC. Switzer also has experience working with tight ends and wide receivers.

Switzer may have the inside track, but Cleveland will still have to go through the Rooney Rule process for any coordinator hire. He’s spent his entire NFL coaching career in Baltimore, and at 33 years old, he’s the same age as former Browns OC Tommy Rees, who left to join Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta. This would be an interesting hire from Monken, who’s coached in the NFL and college ranks for three decades and would presumably be linked to older assistants.

After nine years with #Ravens, Baltimore run game coordinator Travis Switzer is staying in AFC North as #Browns new offensive coordinator, per league sources. Former @ZipsFB offensive lineman oversaw strong rushing attack led by Derrick Henry. Has background with tight ends,… pic.twitter.com/fSNLYmFSWK — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 30, 2026

Daniel Stern, associate head coach

This hire already feels like a done deal, as the Ravens have reportedly made corresponding moves to replace their director of football strategy. He’s a Yale graduate and analyst who should fit in seamlessly with Clevleland’s front office setup under GM Andrew Berry.

As associate HC, Stern would be one of the key voices in Monken’s headset on game days, aiding with clock management, coach’s challenges, and key third- and fourth-down decisions.

#Browns are interviewing former #Ravens assistant Daniel Stern as associate head coach, league source says. He would play a huge role in game/clock/situational management/coach's challenges. It would be a key hire for the Browns. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 1, 2026

Mike Bajakian, quarterbacks coach

Bajakian, who spent the 2025 season as the offensive coordinator for the UMass Minutemen, would reunite with Monken in Cleveland if this report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler holds true. Bajakian served as the QBs coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Monken’s tenure there as OC from 2016-18.

This would be a break for Bajakian, who hasn’t coached in the NFL in seven years, since his stint in Tampa Bay ended. His prior experience with Monken, and recent work at the college ranks, could serve Cleveland’s young QB room well in 2026 and beyond (especially if they draft another QB this April).

Danny Breyer, passing game coordinator

This reported target would be another poach from the Ravens. He was an offensive assistant on John Harbaugh’s staff during Monken’s time there, working closely with the tight ends.

When Baltimore’s offense was at its best, it was using its running game and two tight ends, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, to put opposing defenses in a bind. The Browns' interest in Breyer, another young coach at 35 years old, makes a lot of sense for their current roster, which boasts young tight end Harold Fannin Jr. as the No. 1 target in the passing game.

George Warhop, offensive line coach

Monken’s first reported coaching staff move, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, was bringing Warhop back to Berea. The O-line veteran coached the Browns’ offensive linemen for five years from 2009-13. This would be his 10th different stint in the same coaching role.

The Browns need an experienced voice for this group. They could, potentially, replace all five starters up front, as the trenches figure to be the focal point for their upcoming offensive rebuild.

Jeff Blasko, tight ends coach

Blasko, 42, spent the 2025 season coaching the tight ends for the New York Jets, but his NFL experience extends to the running game and offensive line in previous roles for the Dallas Cowboys.

His connection to Monken came in 2019, as Blasko worked for Monken that year as the Browns’ assistant O-line coach. The interest here is another signal that the Browns are prioritizing the running game and tight ends in Year 1 of the Monken era.