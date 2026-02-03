Browns fans will want to hear what Denzel Ward just said about Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns' decision to hire Todd Monken was met with mixed reviews. While he was reportedly the front office's primary choice all along, it seemed like they were set to hire a young coach like Nate Scheelhaase.

However, even if some fans may not be that thrilled by the thought of a 59-year-old getting his first head-coaching experience, that's not how some of the players feel. Unlike Myles Garrett, who didn't seem too excited about this move, star cornerback Denzel Ward is actually 100 percent on board.

Talking on ESPN, the star defensive back shared his honest thoughts on the start of the Todd Monken era in Cleveland. Instead of talking about his side of the field, he gushed about how much Monken could work wonders with the Browns' offense.

"I'm just looking forward to us having an amazing offense. We kind of struggled on that end of the field when we were out there during the season, but just looking forward to playing better, and all of us playing better together and looking forward to him being our new head coach."

Denzel Ward is excited about the Browns' new-look offense under Todd Monken

The Browns could certainly use as much help as they can get on that side of the ball. Monken's offense with the Baltimore Ravens were among the best in the game when Lamar Jackson was healthy, and he's brought plenty of help with him to Cleveland to work that same type of magic in Berea.

Of course, one may argue that the Browns don't have Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. That said, they do have two talented stars in the making in Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. Also, he has a long history with Shedeur Sanders, so he might know just how to make the most of the Browns' struggling rookie quarterback.

Granted, this team needs much more than just a new vision and someone else calling the shots. Fixing the offensive line is of the utmost importance, and they also need a true WR1 to pair with Jerry Jeudy.

Even so, there's no reason to think Monken's offense won't work in Cleveland. Rookie head coach or not, he's been leading offenses for 37 years now, and the fact that so many assistant coaches are already following him to Cleveland, instead of going to New York Giants with John Harbaugh, speaks volumes.