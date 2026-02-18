Browns’ Joel Bitonio update opens door fans feared was closed

There’s a very real possibility that the Cleveland Browns have new starters at offensive tackle, guard, and center come Week 1 of the 2026 season.

It would be a pleasant surprise if left guard isn’t on that list.

The void date on Joel Bitonio's contract came and went with no reported resolution on Monday, leaving fans wondering if one of the heartbeats of the team was officially leaving Berea.

We learned on Tuesday afternoon that the two sides have agreed to extend that deadline until the final day of the 2025 league year, March 10, affording Bitonio more time to reflect on whether to retire or return for a 13th pro season.

That’s great news for new head coach Todd Monken and the Browns.

There are three potential outcomes for the future Ring of Honor inductee, and Browns fans only want one of them to happen. The worst case? Bitonio’s contract voids, leaving Cleveland a parting gift in the form of a $23.5 million accelerated dead-cap hit for 2026.

The only slightly better outcome is that Bitonio does opt to retire, which would allow the team to wait until June to process the paperwork and spread the dead-cap hit over the next two years (including $8.5 million in 2026). That move creates immediate cap space for 2026, but does kick a $15 million cap charge to 2027, so there’s a give and take there (albeit, a manageable one).

Bitonio remains undecided about playing next season. He played well for Cleveland in 2025. https://t.co/mi99LIKmPT — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 17, 2026

Door No. 3 is the one Browns fans are rooting for: Bitonio decides to return, and signs a one-year extension, structured with a low base salary that reduces his 2026 cap number and, most importantly, keeps him as Cleveland’s O-line anchor during Todd Monken’s first season.

Tuesday’s news confirms that Door No. 3 is not yet closed, and that's a lot better than the alternative just three weeks out from the start of free agency.

Browns’ best-case Joel Bitonio outcome is still in play

Entering his age 35 season, Bitonio deserves the right to take all the time he needs to make a decision on his playing future. Browns fans would understand if he decides that another regime change and offensive rebuild wouldn't make for the greatest swan song.

The one thing the Browns definitely cannot do is allow Bitonio to play for another team in 2026.

It’s hard to picture that happening, but for as great as he’s been, Bitonio’s only experienced two playoff games in his career. It’s at least possible that he considers trying to join a contender, while the Browns may look to get younger and more athletic up front.

Cleveland can’t afford to let that happen. The team could definitely use his leadership, as he’s still performing at a high level. It would also be kind of brutal for Browns fans to watch a franchise legend suit up elsewhere, while their team eats a $23.5 million dead-cap hit.

It’s ultimately Bitonio’s decision, and one he's earned. The team’s obviously on a timeline here, though, and Andrew Berry and company should be doing whatever it takes to sell him on one more year in Berea, if he’s leaning at all towards playing.