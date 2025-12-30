Browns fans won’t like what Joel Bitonio just admitted about his future

Longtime Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio's mind was admittedly racing as he drove to Huntington Bank Field for what could be the last time. With his future in doubt, there was a palpable appreciation ahead of the team's eventual 13-6 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which only intensified postgame.

Bitonio is in the final year of his current contract. He mulled retirement this past offseason before ultimately deciding to return for a 12th NFL campaign, all with the Browns. Nevertheless, calling it quits sounds more likely than ever after hearing him speak following the victory against Pittsburgh.

A reporter asked Bitonio about relishing what may go down as his final game in front of the Dawg Pound a little more than usual. He was remarkably candid about what lies ahead, which may have Browns fans uneasy.

Joel Bitonio has Browns fans bracing for worst after comments on potential final game in Cleveland

Despite turning 34 in October, Bitonio remains one of the league's best offensive linemen and can still be a difference-maker — in Cleveland or elsewhere. So, whether it's hanging up the cleats or pursuing a new opportunity, his outlook with the franchise is legitimately uncertain. He made that quite clear:

"Yeah, I'm thankful every time I get to play this game. Just walking off the field, you take in the moment just in case. You never know what the future is going to hold. There's retirement, there's free agency — you know, I've never done that in my life. There is so much stuff that goes into it. I'll take it in and I appreciate the win. I'm happy we finished this year with a win at home versus (the Pittsburgh Steelers)."

Maybe it's reading too much into Bitonio's comments, but he seems prepared to say goodbye to the Browns, one way or another.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro ostensibly understands the nature of the business and various factors at play that go beyond his desires. Cleveland's payroll situation might make him a cap casualty, which would mark an unceremonious ending to their partnership.

However, no matter how his story concludes, Bitonio has entrenched himself in the annals of Browns history. He surpassed the club's Hall of Fame left tackle, Joe Thomas, for the most starts by a player since they returned to Cleveland in 1999. Moreover, his durability has been matched by elite on-field contributions.