Browns fans may want to savor these final, precious games from beloved veteran

The Cleveland Browns haven't exactly gotten a lot of things right in their recent history. In fact, since 2014, only the NFL's unserious "New York" teams have piled up more losses than the Browns.

There was, however, something they got unequivocally right in the 2014 NFL Draft that has paid massive dividends all the way to the present day.

No, it wasn't either of their first-round picks — Justin Gilbert and Johnny Manziel — who wound up being colossal busts and otherwise gutting draft misses that have contributed to the misery Browns fans have been subjected to far too often.

It was their second-round pick, 34th overall, that will go down as one of the best selections in Browns history. That pick was, of course, offensive lineman Joel Bitonio out of the University of Nevada, in a move that could not have turned out more splendidly.

Twelve seasons, two All-Pros, and seven Pro Bowls later, Bitonio continues chugging along with a work ethic that should inspire any fan or spectator. How many 34-year-old offensive linemen can you find around the league who are gutting through injuries to their knee and back, all for a team that is well out of the playoffs and very likely to be selecting in the top three of the NFL Draft?

The answer is not many. It's also worth noting that Bitonio's still got it. One could see the siege Browns quarterbacks have been under all season and wonder whether the veteran has finally lost a step. According to Pro Football Focus, Bitonio's 72.2 grade ranks 16th among NFL guards. Oh, and he's played 99.7 percent of the team's offensive snaps. That's a far cry from a player who needs to hang 'em up.

Browns offensive line coach waxes poetically about Joel Bitonio

You don't just have to take my word for it. Mike Bloomgren, the Browns' offensive line coach, invoked Bitonio's name in response to a question that wasn't even about his future Hall of Fame pupil.

After being asked about all of the upheaval across the line in recent weeks, Bloomgren didn't make excuses, citing the realities of the NFL and injuries; he also had this to say:

"I don’t think I can put into words the impact that Joel Bitonio has on the room. You know, he is a player-coach. Like, he is doing so many roles, he is so good. And that room collectively grows these young players, and that’s why when a guy like Garrett (Dellinger) gets thrown in with a battlefield promotion, gets promoted to the active roster on Saturday and then comes in the game on Sunday and has a pretty good game, because this room has been growing him."

Bloomgren's comments made Bitonio something of a "topic of the day." When Myles Garrett met with the media, he was asked about Bitonio's leadership and what the franchise cornerstone has meant to him. It's worth noting that, in Garrett's nine-year career, he has never not had Bitonio as a teammate.

"He’s a rock that everybody leans on. You know, he’s just steady and consistent. He’s always the same. So love seeing that big old smile on him. But, you know, every time he’s in the game, you never see him put his head down. You always see him attack every day like he attacks defensive players. He just stays consistent, you know, character in the locker room. And anytime he goes out there, you just feel a little more comfortable."

It's crystal clear that Joel Bitonio is not only a magnificent football player, but also the kind of leader and competitor that NFL teams scour the globe for. We've all been lucky to watch him protect a laundry list of quarterbacks and blast open holes for more than a decade at an extremely high level.

Before this season kicked off, Bitonio pondered retirement, but ultimately decided he didn't want to leave on the sour note of a 3–14 record in 2024. Unfortunately, there's a very real possibility that this campaign will conclude with an identical record.

While it is terribly unfortunate that Bitonio hasn't gotten to experience as much winning as he's deserved since he's been in Cleveland, it mirrors the career of another franchise great who had an eerily similar path. Joe Thomas — the six-time All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowler and Hall of Fame inductee — evidently rubbed off on Bitonio when the two played together from 2014–17.

Here's to hoping that if this was indeed the last ride for him, five years from now he'll have a bronze bust and gold jacket to show for his unbelievable efforts.