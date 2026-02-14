Todd Monken could steer Browns toward a surprise first-round pick

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the league last season. Even with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz leaving town, they have the talent to make sure that's the case again next season.

As such, general manager Andrew Berry will have to exhaust all avenues to fix the other side of his team. The offense was dreadful, and hiring an offensive guru like Todd Monken to fix it was just the first step in that direction.

The Browns will have 10 draft picks in 2026, including two in the first round. Considering that, NFL Spin Zone's Sayre Bedinger believes they could use Monken's ties to Georgia and Kirby Smart to solve some of their issues.

"The Browns should be expected to hand out some of the biggest contracts to free agent offensive linemen on the free agent market, maybe making a trade for someone as well, but a 1st-round tackle is definitely on the table here, And with a player like Monroe Freeling from Georgia, Monken is going to get as good of a personal evaluation as anyone considering his relationship with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart."

The Browns may tap Todd Monken’s Georgia ties at No. 24

Of course, this makes sense because he also has the Browns taking Ohio State star wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 6 pick. That way, the Browns would use their two first-round selections to address their most pressing roster needs outside of the quarterback position.

Most mock drafts have the Browns taking Francis Mauigoa out of Miami with the No. 6 pick. But if he's not there, or the Browns aren't fully sold on any of the top-tier offensive tackle prospects, it makes sense to pivot for a pass catcher.

As for Freeling, he's viewed more as a borderline Day 1 pick, so taking him at No. 24 might be a bit of a reach. That said, Monken does have close ties to Kirby Smart, and he may have the type of intel most teams rarely get their hands on.

Regardless of who's behind center, the Browns desperately need to revamp the offensive line. Four of their five starters will be free agents, and those who could be left, like Jack Conklin or Dawand Jones, are questionable starters, at best.

Every new head coach has a certain type when it comes to personnel, and if Monken has any input on roster-building, he might take the same approach he took to his coaching staff. He's already hired plenty of his former assistant coaches, and his influence will likely be all over the Browns' next draft class.