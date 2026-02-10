Browns might want to revisit this rising QB name before NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns entered last season looking for a quarterback. They traded for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco, and drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. A full season went by, and they might be back to square zero.

However, this once-promising quarterback class turned out to be extremely underwhelming. extremely underwhelming. As such, the Browns may have to get creative and take some risks in the mid rounds if they want to add another first-year signal-caller to the mix.

That's why they might be thrilled to know that Trinidad Chambliss, the standout athlete out of Ole Miss, won't be able to return for a sixth year of eligibility, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

"Sources: The NCAA has denied Ole Miss’ appeal for Trinidad Chambliss’ sixth-year waiver. The NCAA athletics eligibility subcommittee denied the waiver, which was for a medical redshirt, and the school has been informed," Thamel wrote on X.

Browns potential QB target Trinidad Chambliss might have no choice but to enter the NFL Draft

Chambliss began his collegiate career with the Ferris State Bulldogs as a 0-star recruit. After four years and one national title, he moved to Ole Miss to serve as a backup. Then, he took the reins of the Rebels when Austin Simmons suffered an injury, and his draft stock rose by the day.

As a dual-threat athletic freak, he's currently projected to be a late-second-round or early-third-round pick. The Browns could hope that he falls into their lap at No. 70, given that taking him at 39 might be a bit of a reach.

He's got an impressive arm, and he was particularly efficient in play-action and RPO situations. His quick twitch and ability to take off in no time force opposing defenses to stay honest and even put a spy on him at times.

Chambliss has also shown a combination of velocity and touch that's somewhat rare in prospects with his skill set. He doesn't go for the home run on every play, and he doesn't try to out-run or rely solely on his athleticism to get out of trouble.

On a negative note, he's also quite raw, which is not ideal for a quarterback who's already on the older side of the rookie spectrum at 23 years old. He's undersized and might struggle to handle the wear and tear of the pros. He's also struggled with pre-snap coverage and reading disguised coverage, which can lead to poor decisions and turnovers.

The Browns' quarterback room is far from impressive, so it makes sense that they do their due diligence on every potential candidate. Whether they'll want to roll the dice with such an intriguing but raw prospect, however, remains to be seen.