Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl quote shows exactly why Browns fans should believe

Love him or hate him, Shedeur Sanders draws attention wherever he goes. The NFL knows that, which is why it didn't hesitate to select him as a Pro Bowl alternate, even though his numbers clearly weren't aligned with the selection.

Still, Sanders isn't to blame for that. The league reached out to him, and he did what every rookie would've done: Embrace the challenge and make the most of the opportunity to get more reps and showcase his talents.

Sanders had an up-and-down performance in the AFC vs. NFC flag football game. He showed some flashes of his arm talent but, just like in the regular season, also made a couple of careless throws.

Even so, as he pointed out on social media, it was all about the learning experience and developing his game.

"Thank you to all the coaches, players, and fans for allowing me to be a part of the Pro Bowl! It was an amazing experience—connecting with the guys, learning, and growing. Truly grateful for the opportunity and hoping to stay connected. Thank you, GOD," Sanders wrote with a fire and a praying hands emoji.

Shedeur Sanders reacts to humbling experience in his first Pro Bowl

While most people — even Browns fans — will agree that he didn't earn the right to be a Pro Bowler, he's now gotten a taste of that experience. The bar is set, and that should be the new standard for the fifth-round pick out of Colorado.

More than that, regardless of how anybody may feel about Shedeur as a player or a person, one thing has always been clear: He's a gym rat, and he's going to keep working on his game to be the best version of himself. Getting to mingle with superstars and pick their brains is also an integral part of a player's development, and that may have been Shedeur's favorite part of the whole event.

Regardless of his credentials, Sanders at least got people to tune in to a seemingly meaningless flag football game. He had a couple of touchdowns and a successful two-point conversion, but he also turned the ball over twice, throwing one pick on third-and-goal.

There's a new head coach in town, and Todd Monken has already let Sanders know that he'll have to earn his starting spot; there will be no handouts. As such, there won't be a meaningless rep for him, not even in the Pro Bowl.