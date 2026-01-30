Shedeur Sanders said what furious NFL fans needed to hear after Pro Bowl nod

In a somewhat shocking turn of events, the NFL announced Cleveland Browns rookie QB Shedeur Sanders as a Pro-Bowl alternate this week. He will replace New England Patriots star Drake Maye, who'll play in Super Bowl LX.

Unsurprisingly, this head-scratching decision sparked fan outrage and criticism across social media. Sanders played half of the season and ranked near the bottom in most statistical categories. Also, there were other options, such as Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, or maybe even Cam Ward.

With that in mind, the rookie out of Colorado shared his honest thoughts about getting the nod. While he admitted being honored about the distinction, he praised his teammates for it and admitted that he's still far from a finished product.

“Thank you God. I’m beyond excited and extremely grateful for all the love and support from the coaches, players, and fans. This wouldn’t be possible without the support behind me. Still plenty of work to do," Sanders said in a statement, per Browns insider Camryn Justice.

Shedeur Sanders admits he still has plenty of work to do

To be fair, it's not like this was Sanders' fault. He sells, and at the end of the day, that's what the league wants. No publicity is bad publicity if you're NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and if this will get the fans talking about a dying event like the Pro Bowl, so be it.

Sanders' demeanor has rubbed some people the wrong way, but his work ethic is undeniable. His game left plenty to be desired as a rookie, and he clearly wasn't ready to start in the pros. That being said, the fact that he's being humble about it and acknowledges that he has to get back in the lab should appease his doubters.

He will now be the first Browns QB to make the Pro Bowl since Derek Anderson did so back in 2007. He joins a short and exclusive list with Otto Graham, Milt Plum, Frank Ryan, Bill Nelsen, Brian Sipe, Bernie Kosar, and Anderson as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to get this honor.

Whether he'll be a starter next season — or even be on the team, for what it's worth — remains to be seen, and it might also depend on the new coaching staff. But if he does stay and play, he should have a huge chip on his shoulder after all the outroar his selection caused.

Hopefully, he'll turn that additional motivation into a Pro Bowl or even an All-Pro-caliber season.