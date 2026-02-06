Jameis Winston said what NFL insiders have been whispering about new Browns hire

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves to give Todd Monken the supporting cast he needs. As expected, the team has officially hired former Baltimore Ravens assistant coach Danny Breyer to be their new pass game coordinator.

He joins an ever-growing list of former Ravens assistant coaches following Monken to Northeast Ohio. While he still hasn't made a move for a defensive staff member, the offense will probably look entirely different next season.

While Breyer isn't the most well-known name in the coaching scene, former Browns quarterback Jameis Winston seems to think the world of him. When the news broke, he took to social media to shower him with praise.

"Danny Breyer is NEXT. Elite worker, world class mind and incredible relationships with players. Love you Danny I am so proud of you and your determination!" Winston wrote on X.

Jameis Winston is ecstatic for new Browns pass game coordinator Danny Breyer

He goes a long way back with Winston, as he was an analytics assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 before being promoted to defensive assistant coach. He also spent time briefly with the Miami Dolphins and used to be the head coach/assistant director of player personnel at Indiana in 2013.

Breyer spent the past three seasons with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. He also worked closely with new Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and offensive line coach George Warhop.

He got started as an offensive quality control coach before he started working with the tight ends over the past couple of years. His background with this position is great news for a budding star like Harold Fannin Jr., who already showed that he can be this team's primary pass catcher if needed.

The #Browns have officially hired Danny Breyer as their pass game coordinator under new HC Todd Monken.



Breyer spent three seasons with the Ravens, starting as an offensive quality control coach, and is viewed as an up-and-coming offensive mind. A key hire for Monken. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2026

The Browns' offensive revamp is quite exciting. Even if Todd Monken has never been a head coach, he's been a coach for nearly four decades. He's well-connected, and those following him to Cleveland clearly believe in him and his ability to turn this franchise around. Otherwise, they probably would've followed Coach Harbaugh to New York City.

Winston also had nothing but good things to say about Monken, who was his offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Perhaps a return to Cleveland wouldn't be the craziest idea for the former No. 1 pick? He's OK with being a backup, and while his neverending turnover issues will always be a concern, he's a beloved leader who can start a couple of games if called upon.