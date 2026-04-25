Full details of Browns NFL Draft trade with Giants after Saints break their hearts

The Cleveland Browns are one of the biggest winners of the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft. They used their draft capital wisely, snatching Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion in the first round, and then Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in Round 2.

Unfortunately, they couldn't continue their heater. Finally, the board played against them, with the New Orleans Saints taking Georgia tight end Oscar Delp right before their pick at No. 73 overall. With Delp suddenly off the board, GM Andrew Berry chose to trade out of that selection entirely.

The Browns sent the No. 74 selection to the New York Giants in return for picks 105 and 145, along with a 2027 fourth-rounder. The Giants used the pick to get Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields, while the Browns now hold a myriad of picks in Round 5.

The Giants have traded up to pick 74 with the Browns, who receive picks 105 and 145 along with a 2027 4th round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2026

Browns’ draft plan took a hit when TE Oscar Delp went off the board

Delp was tied to the Browns for months leading up to the NFL Draft. The connection was more than evident, given that he was a former Georgia Bulldog, and Browns head coach Todd Monken actually helped recruit him years ago:

"It was awesome. Part of the reason (I chose Georgia) was because of coach Monken. Watching what he does with the tight ends and with their offensive scheme, it's amazing, and he's an awesome guy," Delp said of the Browns in early March.

The Browns already have a budding star at the position in Harold Fannin Jr., and they added Jack Stoll and re-signed Blake Whiteheart. However, Delp, while unpolished, was a better fit for the passing game, not to mention a player who was already familiar with some of the concepts in Monken's offense.

Whether the Browns will look to address the position further down in the draft remains to be seen, but there aren't many options. All of the top tight end prospects are already off the board, so perhaps they'll look to focus on other needs instead.

The Browns acquired a fourth-round selection with this trade, which they flipped in a move up the board for Florida offensive tackle Austin Barber at pick No. 86 overall. They should still be quite active on the final day of the event with five total selections, including four in the fifth round alone.

Cleveland entered the draft with obvious needs at left tackle, wide receiver, safety, center, linebacker, and potentially edge rusher. They will have no shortage of resources to address those needs, even though most of the prospects they get now will likely be developmental pieces or core special-teamers.