Browns may have found a steal after Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s stunning draft slide

The Cleveland Browns just landed another player they hosted for a pre-draft visit. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren inexplicably fell late into the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Browns GM Andrew Berry used his surplus of draft capital to move up to take him at pick No. 58 overall.

The Browns had kept tabs on McNeil-Warren throughout the offseason. He was getting first-round buzz early in the process, and while they clearly had other priorities and bigger needs with their first-round selections, landing him late in the second round could be a huge win for the Browns.

McNeil-Warren's fall might be more related to positional value than any concerns about his health or character. Now, he's Cleveland's first defensive addition of the 2026 draft.

Browns turned Emmanuel McNeil-Warren’s fall into a major advantage

While the numbers didn't always back it up, the Browns had one of the most stacked defenses in the league last season. They also have two returning starters at safety with Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman leading the way.

Nevertheless, McNeil-Warren should make his way onto the field early and often for new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg. He's a mordern-day safety who can play all over the defensive backfield, including at linebacker, and could be a major factor against the run while also excelling in coverage.

The Browns are taking a page out of the Seattle Seahawks' playbook. The reigning Super Bowl champions thrived when they unleashed Nick Emmanwori on defense, lining him up at multiple spots and allowing them to get creative and throw different looks at opposing offenses. This is a copycat league, and McNeil-Warren shares some similar traits, including athleticism, speed, strength, and motor.

Trading down from No. 6 proved to be the right call for the Browns. They still got the guy they wanted in Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano and managed to add not one but two wide receivers with their following selections. The draft board continues to go their way, and Andrew Berry is on an absolute heater right now.